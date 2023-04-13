Athens High School’s track and field teams placed first overall in Wednesday’s Athens High School Invitational.
On the girls’ side, the Athens team was first with 116 points, while Logan was second with 79. Nelsonville-York was third with 47 points, while Federal Hocking had 41 point for fourth place. Southern and Wellston tied for fifth with 28 points each. They were followed by Athens B, which had 6 points.
The Athens boys team was first overall with 124 points, followed by Logan, which placed second with 89 points. Nelsonville-York was third with 77 points, while Wellston was fourth with 28 points. Athens B was fifth with 20 points. Federal Hocking was sixth with 7 points and Southern was seventh with 1 point.
On the girls’ side, Logan’s 800-meter relay team — Kyle Arnett, Cora Coffill, Jerah McVey and Kinsey Myers — placed first with a time of 9:19.65, with Athens — Kate Kotses, Josephine Bertuna, Ava Perry and Samantha Layton — placing second with a time of 10:02.18. Wellston — Paige Brown, Rylee Leach, Sadie Leach and Stephanie McGuire — was third with a time of 10:10.45.
In the 100-meter hurdles, Logan’s Danika Mahaffey was first with a time of 17.63 seconds; while Athens’ Alexa Reed was second (17.84) and Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken was third (18.40).
In the 100-meter dash, Nelsonville-York’s Trinity Shockey was first (13.47), Logan’s Emma Chilcote was second (13.75), and Southern’s Adyson Fields was third (13.81).
In the 200-meter relay, Athens — Adelaide Littell, Olivia Smart, Bella Sutton and Reed — placed first (1:53.49), while Federal Hocking — Addison Joy, Juni Ballew, Kara Jarvis and Takira Walker — was second (2:00.44), and Southern — Ally Anderson, Lauren Smith, Gracie Hill and Fields — was third (2:02.78).
In the 1,600 meter run, Athens took the top three spots with Landis Corrigan placing first (5:42.43), Athens Samantha Layton placing second (6:24.56), and Athens’ Bertuna placing third (6:31.05).
In the 100-meter relay, Athens — Littell, Wynne Dodrill, Sutton and Reed — placed first (54.64), while Logan — Sophie Swope, Terra Barnes, Chloe Sater and Chilcote — was second (56.54) and Southern — Ally Anderson, Lauren Smith, Gracie Hill and Fields — was third (56.70).
In the 400-meter dash, Logan took the top two spots with Kylie Arnett (1:04.14) and Lydia Swart (1:05.80) taking first and second place, respectively. Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey placed third (1:06.00).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Logan’s Danika Mahaffery was first (50.39), Athens’ Littell was second (50.57) and Athens’ Jillian Bourque was third (54.37).
In the 800-meter run, Athens’ Olivia Smart was first (2:40.35), while Federal Hocking’s Olivia Amlin (3:00.08) and Isabella McVey (3:00.16) were second and third, respectively.
In the 200-meter dash, Nelsonville-York’s Trinity Shockey was first (28.05), Logan’s Kylie Arnett was second (28.21) and Athens’ Sutton was third (28.58).
In the 3,200-meter run, Athens’ Sophia Szolosi was first (11:00.52) and Kate Kotses was second (14:35.42). Wellston’s Izzy Leach was third (17:36.11).
In the 400-meter relay, Federal Hocking — Kara Jarvis, Addison Joy, Stella Gilcher and Olivia Amlin — was first (4:43.01), Athens — Charlotte Myers, Iris Cooke, Jillian Bourque and Pely Brient — was second (4:47.73), and Wellston — Stephanie McGuire, Haley McGuire, Sadie Leach and Jenna Bame — was third (5:30.61).
In the discus throw, Nelsonville-York’s Kendra Monnin was first with a throw of 90 feet 9 inches, Southern’s Hannah Smith was second (87 feet 3 inches) and Logan’s Ashlyn Schleup was third (74 feet 2 inches).
In the high jump, Federal-Hocking’s Juni Ballew was first (4 feet 8 inches), Logan’s Irene Harrah was second (4 feet 8 inches), and Athens’ Abby Stroh was third (4 feet 8 inches).
In the long jump, Southern’s Ally Anderson was first (15 feet 3 inches), Wellston’s Kimmi Aubrey was second (15 feet 3 inches) and Nelsonville-York’s Chloee Vohlken was third (14 feet 10 inches).
In the shot put, Nelsonville-York’s Kendra Monnin was first (30 feet, 4 inches). Athens’ Malia Howell (27 feet 7 inches) and A.J. Knapp (27 feet 4 inches) were second and third, respectively.
In pole vault, Athens’ Annamarie Montel (10 feet 6 inches) and Ruby Krisher (9 feet) were first and second, respectively. Federal Hocking’s Stella Gilcher (8 feet) was third.
On the boys’ side, Logan’s 800-meter relay team — Lucas Burns, Teddy Pfarr, Javen Gill and Lester Lytle — was first with a time of 9:19.64. Athens — Prem Koshal, Matthew Kuhnet, Abe Wooster and Miles Burkett — was second with a time of 10:02.18, while Nelsonville-York — Caleb Layton, Jaron Layton, Ryder Huddy-Dawley and Briant Call — was third with a time of 10:10.45.
In the 110-meter hurdles, Wellston’s Krace Gill was first with a time of 16.40 seconds, while Nelsonville-York’s Trenton Morrissey was second (17.44) and Athens’ Lucas Anglin was third (18.04).
In the 100-meter dash, Nelsonville-York’s Makhi Williams was first (11.50), while Athens’ Micah Heflin was second (11.72) and Logan’s Maxwell Black was third (12.06).
In the 200-meter relay, Athens — Leo Martin, Alex Pero, Tafari Smith and Miles Algoud — was first (1:36.00), while Logan — Bradynn Conley, Conner Patton, Kaden Taylor and Jacob Whited — was second (1:40.97) and Athens B — Damon Farmer, Miles Isaac, Griffin Porter and Jamil Burden — was third (1:43.87).
In the 1,600-meter run, Athens’ Alexander Wotschka was first (4:59.82), while Logan claimed second and third with Cadin Bapst (5:07.03) and Andrew Perry (5:12.56).
In the 100-meter relay, Athens — Martin, Pero, Heflin and Algoud — was first (45.49), while Logan — Maxwell Black, Jack Brown, Jacob Whited and Jackson Mohler — was second (47.09) and Wellston — Josh Clarkson, Seth Lambert, Robert Johnson and Krace Gill — was third (48.37).
In the 400-meter dash, Athens’ Braedyn Ohmer was first (53.72), Logan’s Javen Gill was second (57.98) and Nelsonville-York’s Caleb Layton was third (59.34).
In the 300-meter hurdles, Athens’ Lucas Anglin was first (43.76), Nelsonville York’s Trenton Morrissey was second (44.24) and Athens’ Parker Kinnard was third (46.58).
In the 800-meter run, Nelsonville-York’s Javier Garcia ws first (2:10.94), Athens’ Matthew Kuhnert was second (2:14.51) and Logan’s Cadin Bapst was third (2:21.19).
In the 200-meter run, Nelsonville York’s Makhi Williams was first (23.15), Athens’ Tafari Smith was second (23.89) and Nelsonville-York’s Kaden McWilliams was third (24.97).
In the 3,200-meter run, Logan’s Teddy Pfarr was first (11:59.48) and Jacob Corder was second (12:26.30). Nelsonville-York’s Noah Loge was third (12:30.00).
In the 400-meter relay, Athens — Lucas Anglin, Mile Algoud, Braedyn Ohmer and Alexander Wotschka — 3:37.99, Logan — Lucas Burns, Caden Martin, Lester Lytle and Trace Holley — 3:51.41, Nelsonville-York — Javier Garcia, Trenton Morrissey, Caleb Layton and Makhi Williams — 4:05.10.
In the discus throw, Nelsonville-York’s Caleb Layton placed first with a throw of 115 feet. Athens’ Ryan Bentley (101 feet, 10 inches) and Ryan Mathena (90 feet, 3 inches) were second and third, respectively.
In the high jump, Wellston’s Brenton Breech was first (5 feet 10 inches), Athens’ Timothy Chesser was second (5 feet 8 inches) and Federal Hocking’s Cameron Joy was third (5 feet, 2 inches).
In the long jump, Wellston’s Brenton Breech was first (19 feet 9 inches), Athens’ Mile Algoud was second (19 feet 2 inches) and Athens’ Timothy Chesser was third (18 feet 9 inches).
In the shot put, Athens Braylon Bacon was first (37 feet 0.5 inches), Nelsonville-York’s Will Odenthal was second (36 feet 2 inches) and Athens B’s Luke Mullins was third (35 feet 11 inches).
In pole vault, Logan’s Cooper Warren (10 feet) and Jarrett Wallace (8 feet) were first and second, respectively. Athens’ Matthew Deering (8 feet) was third.
