Athlete of the Week: Vikings' wrestler Travis Bucklew

Vikings’ wrestler Travis Bucklew is the Athlete of the Week.
A sophomore, Bucklew’s record for the season as of right now is 38-5 with those losses being from ranked guys in the state. He’ll be competing Friday at the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Championship.
A varsity letterman, Bucklew has been wrestling since he could pretty much walk. An Honor Roll student with a 3.4 grade point average, Bucklew also runs cross country to stay conditioned for high school wrestling season.
He wrestles year around and competes at high-level national tournaments during the summer.
Bucklew practices 8-10 times a week and commits to a very strict diet that allows him to gain an edge over his opponents in his weight class – 113 pounds.
Class of 2025, Bucklew’s parents are Amber and Travis.
Q: What is your favorite class/teacher at Vinton County High School?
A: American History/Robert Cline
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Fishing, weightlifting
Q: What is your pre-match ritual?
A: Listening to music
Q: What is your favorite home-cooked meal?
A: Steak with asparagus and rice
Q: What is your favorite memory about being a Vikings’ wrestler?
A: My freshman year with E.J. Studer was by far the most memorable.
Q: What do you enjoy most about wrestling?
A: The relationships that are built during the season.
