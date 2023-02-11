Balanced Scoring Effort Leads Athens Over Golden Rockets

WELLSTON – Using a balanced scoring effort, the Athens Bulldogs picked up a 59-40 road victory at Wellston on Tuesday (Feb. 7). Nathan Shadik paced play for the Bulldogs with 15 points on 6-10 shooting, adding 12 rebounds, three steals and a pair of assists in the win.


