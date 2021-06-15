The TVC released its all-conference list with four members each from Vinton County and Wellston earning honors.
Athens’ Peyton Gail was named Offensive Player of the Year, and Meigs’ Ethan Stewart was named Defensive Player of the Year.
Joining them on the list from Vinton County was Zach Bartoe, River Hayes, Quentin Campbell and Zack Radabaugh.
Despite finishing 2-5 on the mound, Bartoe also carried a 1.37 ERA and allowed just 10 earned runs all season while striking out 70 batters. From the dish, he batted .361 with seven doubles, two triples, 18 runs scored and 17 RBIs.
Hayes paved his way onto the list with a .371 average including four doubles, 17 runs scored and 18 RBIs.
Campbell finished with a .344 average with 17 runs and seven RBIs, while Radabaugh had a .302 average with a triple, three doubles, 12 runs and 12 RBIs.
Rounding out the TVC list is Wellston’s Brock Eggers, Chase Ingalls, Jeremiah Frisby and Logan Martin, Athens’ Will Matters, Will Ginder and Cam Niese, Meigs’ Andrew Dodson, Wyatt Hoover and Alex Pierce, River Valley’s Isiah Harkins, Dalton Jones, Chase Barber, Blaine Clive and Alex Euton, Alexander’s Jacob Phillips, Jace Ervin and Cam Bayha, and Nelsonville-York’s Christian Wiseman and Trey Lewis.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.