WELLSTON — It’s been tough at times for Wellston to find a consistent rhythm this season.
But now that the season is hitting the home stretch with only a couple weeks left before tournaments, the Golden Rockets are hoping to gain some positive momentum and put together a winning streak.
For them, Monday was their hopeful start to doing so as they earned a huge TVC victory over Alexander 4-2, marking back-to-back victories and moving to .500 on the season.
“I wasn’t sure how this game was going to turn out after the first two innings. We weren’t making routine plays that were uncharacteristic for us,” Wellston coach Morgan Stevens said. “But they bounced back to earn this victory, one that we really needed.”
The star of the show was freshman pitcher Logan Martin. Despite facing some tough jams and facing adversity, he handled himself on the mound like a grizzled veteran.
Showing his mental toughness, he earned the victory on the hill with a complete game outing, allowing just four hits and striking out six batters.
“He pitched such an outstanding game, and he’s such a competitor,” Stevens said. “Pure guts is what he showed on the mound, and he didn’t want to come out at all. That’s the most pitches any of our guys have thrown this year, but he stayed under 100. Just proud of him.”
“I had to block out any extra noise or thoughts and just play with a clear mind,” Martin said. “I had the mindset that I was going to throw strikes and I just went with it.”
After an fielding error put the leadoff batter on base, Alexander’s Drew Harris ripped an RBI single up the middle to put the Spartans ahead 1-0.
In the next inning, the Spartans added another run following back-to-back passed balls that pushed their lead to 2-0.
However, the Golden Rockets answered back in the bottom of the third. With two runners on bases, Martin notched a sacrifice fly to right field to score a runner. But on the same play, Alexander made a throwing error that allowed another runner to score and tied the game 2-2.
From that point, it was all about pitching and defense. Then, Wellston caught the break it needed in the bottom of the fifth.
With a pair of runners on second and third, Jeremiah Frisby stepped up to the dish and uncorked a two-run double to left field that gave the Golden Rockets a 4-2 lead, and ultimately the game.
“I swung at the first pitch and fouled it off, so I told myself to not try and kill the ball, just aim for contact,” Frisby said. “I’ve had some trouble with getting out on my front foot, so I kept my weight back and barreled one through finally.”
Friday finished 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, followed by an RBI from Martin in addition to his complete game outing.
Chase Ingalls had a double and a run scored, while Gage Downard scored two runs.
