WELLSTON — Last year was supposed to be Wellston’s year. It had eight returning starters from 2019, pitching depth and made it to districts for the first time since 2010.
Of course, the pandemic hit and wiped away any chances of celebrating what could have been a potential district championship.
However, the Golden Rockets are turning the page and welcoming some new faces who aim to pick up where the 2019 team left off.
“It was definitely tough dealing with that, we felt we had a really good chance to accomplish something special last season,” Wellston coach Morgan Stevens said. “The good thing for us is that most of the kids on the team now still played ball in the summer so there was some playing time. We’re in the same boat as everyone else bringing in new players. but we’re excited.”
Although most of the team has little to no varsity experience, they do bring back seniors Brock Eggers and Chase Ingalls, who are four-year starters, alongside Jace McKenzie, who saw some action as sophomore.
Those three make up most of the infield, and fellow senior Alex Ewing will also see action throughout the season.
“We’re lucky to have those four seniors who have a good amount of experience,” Stevens said. “Those guys were playing two seasons ago so we just want production and leadership from them.”
Jeremiah Frisby, Zach Wilbur, Gage Downard and Logan Martin will also see starting time in the infield alongside on the mound.
Martin will also see outfield time as well, alongside Josh Jackson, Pacey Rainer, Austen Fetherolf, and Josh Weiker.
“We have a good mix of young guys who are talented, just inexperienced,” Stevens said. “Everyone has a spot and role on the team, and I think we’re getting to point where everyone understands their role. We’ll go through some growing pains, but we’ll be because of it.”
Despite this team being on the younger side, it still has a chance to compete for a TVC title. It all just comes down how fast they growing up and how their pitching comes along.
“We’re lucky to have 9-10 guys who can pitch and throw the ball really well, so we’ll use that as much as we can,” Stevens said. “But more so than that, we have to just make the routine plays on the defensive side of things.
“Also, we have to capitalize when we have runners in scoring position. That’s been a sore spot for us in the past. Situational baseball is something we work on and will continue to do so throughout the season. If we can execute those things, we’ll be in a great position to accomplish our goals.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.