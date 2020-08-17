OAK HILL — For the last seven years, Heath McKinniss has been the coach in waiting for Oak Hill.
Continuing the expand his basketball knowledge under the legendary Norm Persin, McKinniss soaked up every bit of information he could for when it was his time to officially take over.
That time as come as he was named head coach of the Oak Hill boys basketball team following the Persin’s retirement at the end of the school year.
“Truth be told, I wasn’t sure that Norm was actually going to retire, but I wasn’t in a hurry to become the coach,” McKinniss said. “When I came to Oak Hill, that was the plan all along and I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It’s hard to top learning from one of the best to ever do it for seven years, and now it’s my turn to take the program and continue this level of success we’ve had.”
Under Persin, Oak Hill set itself a standard nearly unmatched to any other program in Southeast Ohio.
McKinniss is well aware that he’s replacing a coach with 766 career wins, 341 of them at Oak Hill which includes five district titles, a regional title and a state championship. There’s a level of pressure to replace a coach who has elevated a program to such heights, but he’s ready for the challenge.
But he’s also keeping things simple and relatively the same while mixing in his own style and additions.
“Norm and I saw eye to eye a lot and we were always on the same page in regards to our coaching styles,” McKinniss said. “The tempo style of play is the same that I learned playing at Gallia Academy. Getting kids to share the basketball, play for the best shot and hard-nosed defense at all times. Those are the things that will at the base of our team among other things.”
This also isn’t McKinniss’s first time around the block. He’s been a head coach at Jackson before and spent time at Rio Grande University as an assistant coach.
And even with everything surrounding COVID-19, that familiarity at Oak Hill with the kids makes it feel as though nothing as changed.
“It’s been an incredibly smooth transition and I told the kids we’re not going to change a whole lot,” McKinniss said. “And more than anything, the kids are good with that. All of them played JV for me as some point so they know my style and what I expect from them.
“We have kids who came into the gym every day and played during ninth period in the school year until it was shut down. Once we were given the OK to come back in June, we brought the kids in for individual workouts which is something that’s never been done. Usually you have 10 days and you have to plan things out, but the OHSAA gave us clearance to do anything as long as we weren’t scrimmaging with another team and the kids responded really well to everything thrown at them.”
That extra work is going to pay off in every way possible as this Oak Hill team is a brand new core, so in his first year as coach, fans will get to see what McKinniss is truly made of.
“We lost roughly 90 percent of our scoring from last year, so it’s a huge challenge out of the gates,” McKinniss said. “The kids we have don’t have a ton of varsity experience, but we’ll make it work. We want to win games, but our success will be determined by how quickly the guys adapt and grow throughout the season.”
