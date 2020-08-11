WELLSTON — During the entire 2010’s decade, Wellston boys basketball pieced together just two winning seasons (2011-12 & 2015-16) and two sectional championship (2011-12 and 2012-13).
However, as the page has turned into the 2020’s, the Golden Rockets want to establish a standard and win championships.
They’ll aim to do so under new head basketball coach Robert Fouty, who replaces Joe Briggs after four years and compiling a total 25-63 record at the helm.
For those not familiar with Fouty, he has been Wellston’s JV coach for the past three years so it’s a simple and easy transition for the program and players.
“A lot of base of things that I want to teach they already have a grasp of since it’s things that I’ve done for the past three years,” Fouty said. “We’ve been able to get in the gym quite a bit and put in a lot of concepts on both sides of the ball. It’s been a remarkably smooth transition and that’s credit to the kids as well. Even with COVID-19 and everything, it hasn’t slowed us down. It’s no different than preparing for another season, except this time at a higher level.”
In Fouty’s three years at the JV helm, he never had a losing season and it’s a trend he hopes to continue now at the varsity level.
The added luxury for him is that most of the players from JV will move up alongside the returning varsity players, which makes for a high level of optimism for the season.
“So far it’s been like having a ton of extra coaches on the floor,” Fouty said. “The kids know what to do so I let them take charge at times and help the other guys who are catching up. We’ve made a large improvement over the summer even with some of our guys also playing football and golf.”
Part of that improvement has been using the resources around them, the biggest one being former Vinton County standout Tristan Bartoe coming in a few hours a week and working with the team.
“He’s been working with the guys on explosiveness, ball handling, shooting and a lot of other things as well,” Fouty said. “We’re still a little behind where I hoped we’d be, but the guys have been working with a lot of energy and a sense of urgency. Guys are understanding the game a lot better and putting those skills to muscle memory which is a good thing to see.”
Fouty is keeping his principles and philosophes simple when it comes to his coaching methods. But the one thing he emphasizes to is that no one is going to out work them this season.
“We play hard and no team is going to outwork us,” Fouty said. “We’re going to be smart with our possessions, limit turnovers and exploit the mismatches. If you do the basic fundamental things right in basketball, you can be successful.”
Everyone has different definitions of ‘success’ when it comes to sports. Some define it by a winning season and/or how many championships are won.
For Fouty, he wants to get back to competing for those championships, at all levels from here on out.
“Conference, sectional, district, we want to compete for them all,” Fouty said. “This is not rebuild, we want to win now and I believe we have the tools to do so. We haven’t won a sectional since 2012 and I know that talent can be hit and miss, but we have an upswing of talented kids who are ready to win. I can see they’ve bought into the program and how things are done, so now it’s time to make things happen.”
