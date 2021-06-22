Sorry, an error occurred.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Wellston’s Marlon Guzman possesses the ball and drives between a pair of Gallia Academy defenders. Guzman scored a goal during the Golden Rockets’ first soccer game in school history.
Oak Hill’s Brandon Beam (center) muscles his way to a 19-yard touchdown against Valley. Beam finished with 196 yards and two touchdowns in the Oaks’ victory over the Indians.
Jackson’s Tristan Prater takes a shot over Chillicothe’s Aaron Valentine in the Ironmen’s victory over the Cavaliers in FAC action.
Jackson’s Boston Kuhn finished with 23 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 at the free throw line in the Ironmen’s victory over Hillsboro.
Vinton County’s Zoey Kiefer goes for a kill over three Nelsonville-York defenders in the Vikings’ four-set victory over the Buckeyes.
Wellston’s Jenna Johnston focuses in and swing at a ball that resulted in a double during the Golden Rockets’ loss in a Division III district championship to Wheelersburg.
Jackson huddles for a team prayer prior to its victory over McClain to clinch a share of the FAC championship.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.