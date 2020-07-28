The Jackson Co. Black Sox were back in action this past weekend as they played in a tournament called the “May Slugfest.” Obviously, the tournament was originally scheduled for May and then baseball was shut down in Ohio.
With the tournament rescheduled, the Sox wasted no time in getting down to business as the Sox would win both pool games.
First, they would beat the Central Ohio Cyclones from Lancaster 17-3 and then the Berlin Cubs from Delaware by a score of 11-3. The two wins earned them the #2 seed out of the 8 participating teams. During bracket play, the Black Sox would beat the Hilliard Colts in the opening round by a score of 10-1.
In the semi-finals, the Black Sox were beating the Pickerington Predators by a score of 5-2 in the fifth inning when a downpour of rain would end the game and the tournament.
The Sox would have played the #7 seed, the Worthington Nationals, in the championship game. With the championship game unplayable, the Sox were determined to be the tournament champs because they were the highest seed left in the tournament and had a 4-0 record on the weekend.
All-State players
Four players from the 9u Jackson Co. Black Sox were selected to the USSSA All-State roster.
Collin Landrum, Waylon Delong, Easton Large, and Pierce Kreischer made all-state following the Black Sox winning the State Champs in the 9U AA Division and currently have a record of 22-5.
Landrum is a corner infielder and pitcher who also has a current batting average of .333. His biggest win of the year came when he pitched a complete game in the state championship against power house, Buckeye Baseball Club.
Delong is the anchor of the defense. He plays shortstop with the ability to cover tremendous ground. He always gets the Sox going offensively by hitting in the lead off spot with a .362 batting average.
Easton Large plays first base and also pitches for the Sox. Large’s 71% strike percentage makes it tough for opponents to score runs. His .429 BA and 42 RBI’s leads the team in those categories.
Pierce Kreischer brings the energy to the team. His leadership and ability as a catcher have made the team very solid defensively. Pierce’s .385 BA and .523 OBP have really added to a very good offense.
