Bobcats Look To Correct Mistakes Before MAC Battle

ATHENS – The Bobcats are still riding the emotional high of a 59-52 comeback victory over Fordham last Saturday off the back of a career day from Kurtis Rourke.
It’s understandable to look past the deficiencies and execution errors on the day of the game because the win is what ultimately matters. When you’re in the heat of battle, you often choose to focus on the positives more than the negatives in the immediate aftermath of the contest. Winning is difficult, it’s okay to enjoy it for a minute.
While that may be true, it’s still important to go back and see what really went wrong on the defensive side of the ball. Now that Tim Albin and his staff has had time to decompress and look at the film, Ohio knows there’s some serious adjustments to make.
“There’s some things we need to get cleaned up… The big, explosive pass plays, that’s a big concern we need to get some answers,” Albin said to the media on Monday. “There’s a couple things in man coverage we need to do better, bad eyes on double moves, we made some personal changes and they didn’t really help. To be honest with you, in the fourth quarter, we made some more personnel changes and we were able to get enough stops.”
Looking to avoid a letdown after such an energizing victory, Ohio has to regroup and get ready to travel to battle one of the projected top teams in the Mid-American Conference in Kent State.
“We’re super excited about conference play… they do have a challenging schedule as I’m sure you’ve looked at that,” Albin said. “They’re going to be the best MAC defense I’ve probably seen in my time, close to Western Michigan in 2016 but they are very, very talented on the defensive side.”
The Golden Flashes are 1-3 but have come up against three Power 5 foes so far this season. The losses to Washington and Oklahoma had the scenes of any normal Power 5 vs. mid-major contest, but their effort last weekend definitely got the attention of the Bobcats.
The Golden Flashes ended up falling to No. 1 Georgia this past weekend as everyone expected, but their effort in keeping it a competitive game for a majority of the contest should strike some fear into the MAC members.
“It was 12-10 almost to halftime I believe, Georgia had the lead. Then Kent started doing what Kent does and it was a competitive ball game for four quarters. That’s a tribute to Coach Lewis and his staff,” Albin noted. “He [Lewis had a comment about how they’re [Georgia] like super heroes or out of this world athletes and his guys went toe-to-toe with them and played them better than anybody has. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge, but it’s MAC East play and we’re excited about it.
Saturday’s victory was vital for the momentum and confidence of the Ohio football program, much less important than the actual record at this point. The win over Fordham gives them a breath of optimism as they turn in to the critical point of their schedule, conference play.
Looking to come out hot to start off conference play, Albin and his team are going to have to fix critical errors on the defensive side of the ball while capturing the offensive energy they had the week prior. It’ll be a big test for the Bobcats as they go on the road to get MAC play underway.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.