DETROIT — Ohio had possession of the glass slipper all year. The unexpected, forgotten and counted out Bobcats worked tirelessly for months in order to get to the big dance on a national stage. Unfortunately though, not every Cinderella story ends magically.
Ohio’s offense sputtered and couldn’t consistently move the ball, only picking up 262 yards total, as they fell 17-7 to Toledo in the Mid-American Conference championship game at Ford Field on Saturday.
“Obviously very disappointed. When you invest as much as this football team has and you keep stacking days together… you’re going to have pain,” Tim Albin, the Head Coach of the Bobcats said after the loss. “That’s where we’re at right now. I told them to keep their heads up, shoulders back and chest out. I couldn’t be prouder of the guys.”
In a year and season littered with adversities and roadblocks, it was only right that the Bobcats had to overcome some final troubles from the jump if they wanted the chance to bring home their first MAC title in over 50 years. It just ultimately became too much.
Toledo received the opening possession and started marching down the field, only taking a couple of minutes before controversy arose.
Tariq Drake brought down Jerjuan Newton within Ohio territory, the ball popped free and the Bobcats jumped on it. The play was initially blown dead as down but a replay review shown on the Jumbotron showed a seemingly clear view of the ball being out before the runner was down.
The call on the field stood and three plays later Jacquez Stuart took a shotgun draw straight up the middle for 29 yards and the touchdown, giving Toledo an early lead.
“They made the right call,” Albin said bluntly when asked about the controversial fumble. “I’ve got great communications. I thought the officials did a really good job with the game.”
Already facing a tough test on the offensive side of the ball, Ohio had to deal with even more adversity when Keye Thompson, arguably the Bobcats’ best defender, had to leave the game with an injury at the start of the second quarter.
Ohio’s offense started off sluggish, only picking up 42 total yards in the first quarter. It took some time, but the Bobcats were able to figure out what worked well for them momentarily.
Placing the load on Sieh Bangura, Ohio started to churn out yards. The yards eventually turned into points.
Bangura collected 45 yards of an 14-play, 84-yard drive that culminated in the redshirt freshman reaching over the goal line to punch in a two-yard score early in the second quarter. Bangura finished the day with 59 yards on the ground
The Rockets were able to grab a last second field goal at the end of the first half to send Toledo into the locker room with a 10-7 lead.
Seen as the lacking part of the team through the start of the year, it’s somewhat ironic that the defensive unit was what kept Ohio in this one. They were able to keep the Rockets scoreless in the third quarter, including a 4th & goal stop that could’ve been the catalyst to a comeback effort.
The ‘Cats finally surrendered second half points by way of a 16-yard touchdown catch from DeMeer Blankumsee to give Toledo the 10-point lead with just over 10 minutes left. They weren’t able to hold up forever, but they did what they could as the offense sputtered.
Unable to score in the second half, CJ Harris and the Ohio offense gave little help to the defense’s effort. In just his second career collegiate start, Harris understandably struggled. He went 17-31 passing, but struggled to create chunk plays evident by his 163 yards through the air. He was only able to pick up 19 yards with his legs.
“I’m very proud. He showed incredible toughness and tried to create with his feet when he could. He gave us our best chance, took command of the offense and did some great things with the line of scrimmage.”
While the emotions around Athens may seem a bit desolate over the next week or so, the season isn’t over quite yet. They still have the chance to end the season with 10 wins, the first time since 2011 if it occurs.
They'll have that opportunity against the Mountain West's Wyoming in a couple of weeks. They'll meet them in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl in Tucson on Dec. 30. It'll be the only bowl game not to be televised traditionally. The game will be streamed on all Barstool Sports platforms online and is set for a 4:30 p.m. EST start.
