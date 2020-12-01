OAK HILL — For the last 13 seasons, Oak Hill has trotted out different team after team with head coach Norm Persin at the forefront.
There’s a much different look now with Persin retiring, then deciding to take over the program at SOC II rival Valley and now it’s Heath McKinniss’s show to run.
However, with all of the issues 2020 has presented, it’s been the most unusual set of circumstances to take over a program, but the Oaks are taking it all in stride.
“We’ve still been able to have two scrimmages despite all of the uncertainty with the pandemic, and I really like what I’ve seen from these guys,” McKinniss said. “The energy level has been great, they’re incredibly coachable and eager to learn. But also they’re being as responsible as possible, and that’s the most important thing, controlling what you can control.”
The Oaks have a brand new look this year after graduating seven seniors, including All-Ohioan Chase Hammond from last season’s team that finished 19-6 and competed for an SOC II title.
Now with roughly 90 percent of their offensive scoring and experience gone, it’s a rebuilding type of year.
There’s still that 10 percent left in both categories which falls primarily on the shoulders of senior Landon Hines.
“He has the most experience and played huge minutes for us last season,” McKinniss said. “The energy he brings and plays with is second to none. But he’s also had some big games like at Waverly last season. We’re going to rely on him a lot this season.”
Additionally, fellow seniors Garrett Stiltner and Brock Harden alongside junior Braylon Howell will see a lot of floor time.
“Stiltner comes from a great basketball family and he’s been in the program for a few years,” McKinniss said. “He has a high basketball IQ, plays hard and understands what to do. Harden is back after not playing last year, and he’s a fantastic athlete who gives 110 percent all the time.
“Howell got a little playing time and has really worked on getting in better shape and being physically stronger. So in total, those fours guys including Hanes are going to be players we lean on quite a bit this year.”
Juniors Nathan Hall and Connor Clark, along with sophomores Aidan Hall, Kade Kinzel and Evan Fisher will also contribute to the Oaks’ attack this season.
“Hall and Fisher played a lot of JV last year as freshman and we’re counting on them to step up as our big men this year,” McKinniss said. “Fisher is a big body and Hall is around 6-foot-5 which gives us some height to work with on the glass. They’ve done a great job so far and we’re hoping they continue progressing.”
“There’s a lot of guys we hope to work in this season, and we’re excited about the potential these guys have. Everyone brings some to the table, now it’s up to us to put them in the best positions to be as successful as possible.”
With Wheelersburg and Waverly completely reloaded after finishing one and two in the SOC II, respectively, the conference title isn’t as wide open as it seems.
That also doesn’t mean Oak Hill can’t win. But it will have to figure things out much faster if it’s to happen.
“Unfortunately that’s one area of basketball can’t speed up, which is having that big game experience and understanding what to do in those situations,” McKinniss said. “But it’s not going to stop us from competing night in and night out. We’re aiming to get better everyday and we’ll let the results show for themselves.”
Oak Hill opened the season last Wednesday with a 63-48 loss to South Gallia, but aim to get in the win column on Saturday at home against Wellston.
