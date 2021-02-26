JACKSON — For 31 of 32 minutes on Thursday, Vinton County was completely in control.
It drilled nine 3's on the evening, prevented Jackson from getting into the driving lanes, and Asa Davidson was blocking nearly every shot attempt at the rim.
However, it made one small mistake late and it cost the Vikings.
With 52 seconds left and the Vikings leading 45-43, Jackson's Drew Bragg missed the free throw but managed to get the offensive rebound and buried the baseline jumper to tie the game.
That set up the Ironmen to push the game into overtime and they scored the lone bucket with 5.4 seconds left for a 47-45 victory over the Vikings, claiming their second sectional title in the last three years.
"What a battle," Jackson coach Max Morrow said. "Vinton County came ready to play, and when you're coached by one of the best in Southeast Ohio, that's what's going to happen. We struggled a lot with losing their shooters on the perimeter, but we somehow managed to climb back. We had the last shot in regulation and missed. We got the last shot in overtime and made it, and that's what mattered the most."
After Bragg's bucket pushed the game into overtime, Jackson had possession with 2:15 left. It held the ball and melted the clock all the way down to less than 15 seconds before making its move.
Following a pass to Evan Spires, he lobbed a pass over Davidson's 6-foot-6 frame to Braxton Hamond, who finished underneath for the bucket and the win.
"Coach wanted us to run the clock down and get a shot at the rim," Spires said. "We didn't want to take any crazy shots or anything. When we finally ran the play, Braxton had the mismatch underneath so we got the ball to him and let him be him."
"I was scoring in the paint for most of the game it felt like," Hammond added. "That final play was perfectly executed and Evan made a great pass with that quarterback vision of his."
It became only the third time in Jackson history that a team won a conference and a sectional title in the same season (1962, 1963). But it had to work for it.
Vinton County started out the night with a 6-0 advantage following a turnaround jumper from Zayne Karr.
Braylon Damron buried three 3's in the frame additionally as the Vikings led Jackson 14-12.
Both offenses stalled for much of the second, but Jackson took its first lead 21-20 following a triple from Drew Bragg. But Eli Radabaugh answered back with a three of his own to beat the buzzer as the Vikings led 23-21.
As the Ironmen grew a little frustrated with its lack of offense, Damron continued to connect from distance and help the Vikings ahead.
Alongisde Lance Montgomery, they led the Vikings on an 8-2 run to own the biggest lead of the game at 36-28, before a bucket from Bragg cut the game to 36-30 heading into the fourth.
Bragg then opened the fourth with five straight points to cap a personal 7-0 run, bring the Ironmen to within 36-35. Boston Kuhn later hit a 3-pointer followed by a bucket inside from Spires to tie the game 40-40.
Tied again 42-42, Vinton County's Randall Matteson connected on a triple from the corner to put the Vikings ahead 45-42.
"Randall came off the bench ready to go, and connected on a huge shot that looked like the play of the game with how everything was going," Vinton County coach Matt Combs said. "We had our way in pretty much every part of the game until the final minute."
But Bragg was able to get to the free throw line, and everything went downhill for Vinton County at that point.
He made the first free throw, missed the second one and got the offensive rebound before connecting on the jumper that saved Jackson's season, leading to Hammond's bucket in overtime.
"That's the story of our year. We've had a handful of games where we've had late leads, but couldn't close," Combs said. "It's always the little things, and this time it was not grabbing a rebound. Credit to Jackson though, they continued to hang around and made a play when they needed to. They've found a way to win close games and did it again."
Hammond finished with 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Jackson, followed by 13 points, five rebounds and four assists for Bragg. Kuhn added 10 points.
For Vinton County, Braylon Damron finished with 18 points and Eli Radabaugh finished with nine points.
Jackson returns to action in a Division II district semifinal on Thursday at home as it hosts Gallia Academy, who defeated Hillsboro to advance.
"The guys before us like Cooper and Caden Donaldson, Caleb Wallis and Carson Spohn all laid the groundwork for what we have accomplished this year," Morrow said. "And that's not taking anything away from what the guys this year have done because they're leaving their own legacy. Winning two sectionals in three years in incredible, and I'm so proud of these guys. Hopefully there's more to come."
