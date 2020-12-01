JACKSON — For the last two seasons, Jackson has continued to elevate its status and establish itself as a program that deserves respect.
It made a run to a district final back in 2019, then last year had its best season in school history by finishing 20-4.
The lessons from last year still loom large within the program, and has now set the foundation for what Jackson believes is the start to making a winning tradition.
“The level of work and dedication to be that successful was the biggest thing, and this group who experienced it last year now understands what they have to do,” Jackson coach Max Morrow said. “Everyone has bought in to the program, and now winning is beginning to become a habit over the past couple years. We had to change the culture and it took some time, but now we’re seeing it pay off and we want to keep this trend going.”
While back-to-back 20-win seasons might not be in the cards, there’s a still a possibility to achieve something big this year.
However, it will have to replace three starters, including District Player of the Year and first team All-Ohioan Caleb Wallis.
“Quite simply, you don’t replace what a player like Caleb brought to the table,” Morrow said. “Or that senior group in total who were just great leaders on and off the court. We don’t have a guy this year who can just score 20 points every night, but we have a lot of guys who can be productive and collectively fill those shoes.”
On the flip side of that as well, it does bring back two starters in senior Braxton Hammond and junior Drew Bragg, alongside senior Boston Kuhn who played heavy minutes and started some games as well last season.
Those three guys will be much of the focal point of Jackson’s offense this season.
“We have a lot of new pieces and faces, but those three guys have to shoulder much of the offensive load for us,” Morrow said. “Boston had games where he could light it up really quickly. Drew was a solid guy who did a lot of good things on both sides of the ball, and we look for him to step up.
“Braxton was our second-leading scorer and an All-District player, and he has to be our go-to guy. He has all the ability in the world to be our top guy, and we need to him to take that next step. He’s been a starter since he was a sophomore and it’s his time now.”
Seniors Landon Erwin and Caleb Hutchison, alongside juniors Holden Blankenship, Evan Spires, Logan Miller, Nate Woodward and Chris Hughes will also a good amount of floor time as well.
Plus, Tristan Prater returns to the program after not playing last year, giving the Ironmen another great athletic player.
“We have a really athletic group, but there’s just not a ton of varsity experience, so it’s a very interesting mix,” Morrow said. “Evan played some varsity, but was hurt last year as well. Holden will see a lot of time on the floor, sort of stepping in to where Caleb left off and we like the progress that he has shown.”
“I believe this group has the talent level to be as successful as last year, but it all depends on how this quickly this group comes together and develops that on court chemistry.”
The FAC is wide open this year now that Chillicothe has graduated one of its most successful classes in recent memory.
That paves the way for Jackson, who finished second last year to potentially win a conference title for the first since since the 1990’s.
“We want that league title. The FAC is pretty young this year, and we believe that this is our year to win it,” Morrow said. “Chillicothe is still the king until you knock them off. Hillsboro has really good guard play and Miami Trace is probably the tallest team in Southeast Ohio. For us to win the FAC, that would be a huge step for our program.”
Jackson opens its season on Friday at home against Miami Trace in FAC action.
