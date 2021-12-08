WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Tuesday was Jackson’s season opener, but the way it played, it looked in midseason form.
The Ironmen shot 42 percent from the floor in the first half, and used a first quarter outburst to pull ahead and earn a 56-32 victory over Miami Trace on Tuesday.
“There were a lot of unknowns heading into this game since we have pretty much a brand new team, but we couldn't have asked for a better start," Jackson coach Max Morrow said. "We shot the ball pretty well, but defensively, we locked down and really took away a lot of what we felt Miami Trace wanted to do. Once we broke up the score in the second quarter, we never looked back."
It was clear from the opening tip off that Jackson was on a mission to defend its FAC crown.
“This win is huge for us, especially being that its our season opener and its in conference play on the road," Jackson's Holden Blankenship said. "We have guys that would start for us who aren't playing, but we came in and handled our business."
Although it faced a significant size disadvantage, it took its chances to win with shooting the 3-ball, and it paid off early.
Between Holden Blankenship, Evan Jarvis, Tristan Prater and Nate Woodard, the Ironmen buried five triples in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, Miami Trace struggled from all areas of the floor, shooting just 2-of-13 as the Ironmen led 18-6.
“Every single 3 we took and made was a statement shot,” Prater said. "This whole game was a statement for us. That first quarter we came out hot and once Miami Trace got in that big of a hole, we made it really tough for them to come out of."
The Ironmen went ice cold from deep throughout the second quarter, but it didn’t matter. They had already established their dominance, now it was time to drive in the early dagger.
They repeatedly attacked the inside, despite shots getting blocked. However, their determination also led to offensive rebounds and second chance opportunities.
"Our senior guys really stepped up for us and everyone else who played in the entire first half did such a great job," Morrow said. "The gameplan was not to settle for shots, but when you look inside and Miami Trace has 6-foot-4, 6-foot-5 and 6-foot-8 underneath, things change a little. But we adjusted, made some great passes and got guys wide open shots."
The lead stayed at double digits throughout the second, reaching 26-9 at one point and ballooned all the way to 37-15 at halftime before the Ironmen put things on cruise control the rest of the way.
“Coach Morrow preaches defense, and we know that has to be our calling card if we want to win games this season," Blankenship said. "It'll be like that every single night, and this was a good start for us."
Blankenship finished with 17 points and four rebounds, followed by Evan Jarvis with 10 points. Woodard and Prater each finished with nine points.
