JACKSON — There’s good basketball, there’s ugly basketball and then there’s what happened between Jackson and Miami Trace on Friday.
It was a pure dogfight for 32 minutes as both offenses couldn’t find a rhythm all evening. But Jackson (1-0, 1-0 FAC) kept its poise and made its free throws to defeat the Panthers 40-28 in its season opener.
“In no way, shape or form did we play our best basketball. But to find a way to win is a sign of a good team,” Jackson coach Max Morrow said. “We’re going to have some growing pains, but these are things we can work on in practice. But to start with a win, and a conference win at that is always a great start.”
While the free throws down the stretch helped the Ironmen maintain their lead in the fourth quarter, their defense is what got them to that point.
Despite having the height disadvantage, the Ironmen relied on their athleticism and quick hands, which turned into causing 22 turnovers on the evening.
“Miami Trace’s strength is their size, and ours is our athleticism and quickness,” Morrow said. “It’s strength against weakness, so something had to give. We won the rebound margin and held them to just 28 points. It doesn’t how good or bad a team is, to hold anyone to 28 points in a varsity basketball game is a testament to the effort and attitude a team has.”
Jackson trailed just a couple times on the night. The first time was early in the first following a bucket from Miami Trace’s Hayden Hunter to put the Panthers ahead 8-7.
However, Jackson countered back as Evan Spires scored the final five points to put it ahead 12-10 to end the first.
MT’s Logan Rodgers drilled a triple to retake a 13-12 lead, but Jackson countered back behind Boston Kuhn to score nine of the next 12 points to take a 21-16 advantage into halftime.
“Miami Trace is a good basketball team, and they have just as good of a chance to win the FAC,” Morrow said. “We struggled with some turnovers and they blocked a number of shots. Some sloppiness was to be expected since it was both teams’ first game, but we continued to battle and show some fight.”
Though both offenses continued to have its struggles, Jackson built its biggest lead after back-to-back buckets from Holden Blankenship and Nate Woodward for a 27-18 score. Miami Trace cut the game down to 29-22 after three quarters following buckets from Rodgers and Andrew Guthrie.
The Panthers did everything they could to hang around and keep it an ugly game, but Drew Bragg buried four free throws on top of buckets from Evan Spires and Kuhn that sealed the victory over the Ironmen.
“We didn’t have too many turnovers, but it was still more than desired so we have to cherish the basketball better,” Morrow said. “There’s guys stepping into new roles this year, but they have to grow up fast. We have to handle the pressure better, learn to throw out of the double teams and go at the rim strong consistently.”
Kuhn finished with 10 points and six rebounds to lead Jackson, followed by nine points and six rebounds from Bragg.
Evan Spires added nine points and Braxton Hammond pulled down a game-high 11 rebounds.
Jackson returns to action on Tuesday at McClain, while Miami Trace returns home on Saturday against Unioto.
Miami Trace: 10-6-6-6
Jackson: 12-9-8-11
Miami Trace: 11-45 FG, 3-9 FT, 3-12 3pt., 26 rebounds (Rodgers, Guthrie, Benard 6), 22 turnovers, 4 assists (Moore 2). Scoring: Rodgers 8, Bernard 6, Hunter 4, Guthrie 4, Osborne 4, Terry 2.
Jackson: 14-49 FG, 9-14 FT, 3-15 3pt., 31 rebounds (Hammond 11), 13 turnovers, 3 assists. Scoring: Kuhn 10, Bragg 9, Spires 7, Erwin 6, Hammond 4, Blankenship 2, Woodward 2.
