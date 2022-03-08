CHILLICOTHE — Jackson wasn’t supposed to be here.
It was ‘supposed’ to be a one-and-done team once tournament rolled around. However, something happened.
It got healthy, and it got hot at the right time — sort of like the 2020 Oak Hill Lady Oaks.
Entered 12 seed, and no one thought they had a chance. And yet, they were one shot away from winning a district championship.
While Jackson needed a few more shots to match Waverly in its 81-50 loss on Friday in a Division II district final, it still doesn’t take away from the season the Ironmen were able to piece together.
“I’ve watched a lot of film on Waverly throughout the year, but you just can’t gameplan for a team when they shoot the ball as hot as they did to start the game,” Jackson coach Max Morrow said. “Congrats to them. (Waverly) Coach (Travis) Robertson does a great job with that program and their senior group is incredibly special. They punched us in the mouth early, and we didn’t have the firepower to answer back.”
Waverly opened the game a perfect 8-of-8 from the floor, including going 3-of-3 from deep as it stormed out to a 21-2 lead and never looked back for the rest of the night.
Evan Jarvis finished with 15 points and five rebounds to lead Jackson.
The ending surely stings, but that temporary pain is only a small part of a season that will go down in the Jackson history books.
It’s the fifth straight winning season for the Ironmen under Morrow, who completed his seventh year at his post. It marked the fifth district final appearance in school history, and the second one under Morrow as well.
Jackson knocked off the likes of McClain, who won the FAC and a Division II district title; Wheelersburg, who won a Division III district title; South Point and Chesapeake, who both made a Division III district final, Fairfield Union, Logan Elm and Unioto, all of whom have been towards the top of Division II ever since Morrow took over.
While the final record of 13-12 may not look that glamorous, when you look at who they defeated prior to tournament play, maybe it’s not so much of a surprise the Ironmen made it.
They were battle tested.
“It’s no secret the adversity we faced, but these guys just kept fighting for every possession, loose ball and were made of the right stuff,” Morrow said. “There was no quit in them and that’s what I appreciated the most about this group. They never took practice off nor complained about playing time. They gave it everything they had, adjusted as much as they could and just made magic happen. That magic just ran out against a team that had a real chance to make it to state.”
This senior group consisting of Drew Bragg, Logan Miller, Tristian Prater, Evan Spires, Holden Blankenship and Nate Woodard combined to go 69-28 in their four years and never had a losing season.
They leave with an FAC and three sectional titles alongside two district runner up plaques to their credit.
Quite possibly, it’s the best senior class in school history. It might seem eyebrow raising at first, but one look at their accomplishments back them up.
“This group has accomplished so much from football to basketball,” Morrow said. “Most of them were playing catch up to start the season after a long football run. I could rave about each of them for hours, not just because they’re great athletes; they’re great kids as well. We pride ourselves on having high character on-and-off the court, and this group epitomizes that.”
The next group of Ironmen featuring Jarvis, Boston Campbell, Jacob Winters, Trent Evans and others now have a standard to uphold and take it to another level.
For their first year on varsity and the second year for Winters, they got a taste of what it takes to compete at the highest level.
Now it’s up to them to carry on what has become a proud tradition of Ironmen basketball.
“You hate to see tears, agony and disappointment on the faces of any kids, but for those guys, I love to see it,” Morrow said. “What it shows me is how much it means to this to fall on this stage. Those seniors laid a great path for them to follow. We’ll take a couple weeks off, then get back in the gym and start improving.”
