McARTHUR — After a frantic conclusion on Tuesday, Alexander and Vinton County are set for a two-game sprint to the finish line in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Kyler D'Augustino scored the go-ahead basket with 15 seconds remaining, allowing Alexander to leave Vinton County High School with a thrilling 65-63 victory.
Vinton County (12-7 overall) and Alexander (11-9) are tied at 8-2 in the TVC-Ohio after the Spartans knocked off the Vikings for the second time this season.
"I think we're over the top and I think that they're hungry to win," Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said of his Spartans. "I think they like to win and I think they like the competition."
D'Augustino poured in 30 points on 13 of 19 shooting, adding three assists.
His final basket was the most important.
The Vikings dramatically forced a 63-63 tie after Braylon Damron tracked down an offensive rebound at the top of the key, quickly turning around and drilling a 3-pointer with 28.4 seconds remaining.
Out of a timeout, D'Augustino got the ball up the court and attacked the basket.
"I knew I had to get to the rim," D'Augustino said. "My jump shot was a little iffy in the second half. I knew I had to get to the rim and try to finish and that's what I did."
D'Augustino got all the way to the basket, but missed. He was able to wrestle away an offensive rebound, hitting the second shot to give Alexander the 65-63 lead.
"Those are weight-room buckets," Skinner said. "He's super strong, has a nose for the ball. He does everything right for us."
Vinton County coach Matt Combs said afterwards that D'Augustino's go-ahead basket was the most important play of the game.
"I thought maybe there was a jump ball there," he said. "They both kind of had a hold of it there, but give him credit, he wrestled it away and scored. That was really the big play."
The Vikings brought the ball up the court, calling a timeout with 5.5 seconds remaining.
Vinton Couty had Eli Radabaugh inbounding the basketball, and he found Zayne Karr on the final play.
Combs said the play was designed for Karr to drive baseline and either go to the basket, or look for Damron coming off a screen for a 3-point attempt.
However, Damron got tangled up with Alexander's Dylan Allison along the 3-point line, and both players went to the ground.
Karr drove against D'Augustino, picked up his dribble and turned to look for Damron.
"Zayne got stuck on the baseline, then there was a collision there," Combs said. "I still haven't seen what happened when Braylon was laying on the ground when we turned to throw it back. So Zayne kind of had to force one up."
Karr's shot hit off the rim as the buzzer sounded.
"All of our guys that were in at the end had their mouths open, running their mouth and talking so we wouldn't end up giving up a 3," Skinner said of Alexander's communication on the final play. "We knew worst case scenario was a layup, overtime. But we played zero help away because we didn't want a drive-and-kick-3."
The Spartans celebrated the huge victory after the shot missed. D'Augustino let out a scream and Skinner raced off the bench and pumped his fist.
No other team in the TVC-Ohio has been able to defeat the Vikings, but the Spartans have found a way to do it twice. Both victories were by a slim two points.
D'Augustino said the fact that each team has a pair of post players helped make it a favorable matchup for Alexander.
"So that allows us to play a lot more man than any other team in the TVC," D'Augustino said. "So we match up pretty well with them straight up."
The Spartans raced out to a strong start, leading 18-7 through the first six minutes, with D'Augustino scoring 11 of those points.
"We've been starting off slow and it's hurting us a little bit," D'Augustino said. "Coach preached and preached that we have to come out the first four minutes and set the tone and not come out slow."
The Vikings found multiple runs throughout the game, but couldn't quite get ahead. They forced a 26-26 tie after Asa Davidson's basket inside, but Alexander eventually rebounded to lead 35-32 at halftime.
The Spartans opened up a 50-40 lead in the third quarter after D'Augustino drove and found Zach Barnhouse open for a layup.
Alexander still led 55-48 with 5:27 remaining Braydin McKee's putback basket.
The Vikings ripped off seven points in a row, forcing a 55-55 tie after two Karr free throws with 4:37 left.
Vinton County's only lead of the second half came at 60-59 after Radabaugh's steal and layup with 1:30 remaining.
D'Augustino calmly gave the lead back to Alexander, 61-60, when he successfully drove to the rim.
The Spartans got a stop on the other end, and Alex Norris made two free throws for a 63-60 lead before Damron's game-tying 3-pointer.
"We had to stay disciplined," D'Augustino said of surviving the Vikings' fourth-quarter push. "We had to stick to what we do. The game plan for us is just stay disciplined and execute."
Cain was big for Alexander, scoring 12 points including making a pair of 3-pointers. McKee also added nine points and 10 rebounds.
All seven players who entered the game scored for Alexander.
Combs pointed to that afterwards. D'Augustino was going to get his points, but the Vikings were unable able to limit the rest of the Spartans.
"It's pretty hard to stop D'Augustino completely," Combs said. "I even used that example (to the team), if he gets 30 and the rest of the team gets 15, is 45 going to beat us? No. Sixty-five's going to beat you, you know what I mean? We gave up 35 points to the other guys and that's too many.
"If Alexander gets 35 points from their role players, they're never losing that game. I guarantee you that," he added.
Radabaugh led the Vikings with 23 points on 9 of 14 shooting, with Damron adding 14 points.
Vinton County and Alexander each control its own destiny to at least share a piece of the league title.
The Vikings travel to Wellston on Friday and still have a home game with River Valley to make up.
"You have to handle your own business," Combs said. "We control our own destiny in that regard, but obviously we've got our hands full Friday. Wellston's a good team and we're on the road."
Alexander has home games on Friday against Athens and Saturday against Meigs in order to try and get a piece of the title.
The Vikings are trying to win a TVC-Ohio title for the first time since 2018, while the Spartans are trying to win at least a piece of the top spot for the second time in the last three seasons.
"Every game from here on out is a championships game," D'Augustino said. "It's win or go home. Of course we want that TVC title rolling into tournaments. Just have to keep going."
