LANCASTER -- It's quite possible that no team in Southeast Ohio has faced more roadblocks from the start of a season to now than Jackson has.
Three of its top four players with varsity experience were all out with injury, it was breaking in three new starters and a slew of guys off the bench with no experience outside of the JV level.
A season of growing pains ensued with the Ironmen racking up with tough victories, but also suffering tough losses as well, including losing another
22 games of lessons resulted in an 11-11 record, but the battles they endured prepared them for tournament action on Friday.
Despite being the lower seed, they controlled every facet of the game from the pace to ball possession and crashed the boards as a team against Fairfield Union.
The end result?
The first tournament 'upset', a 37-32 victory over the Falcons in a Division II sectional final. The No. 12 seeded Ironmen go on the road and triumph over the No. 5 seed, marking back-to-back sectional championships.
"To lose as many guys as we have throughout the year and still win a sectional on the road is not only incredible, but a testament to our guys who have stepped up to play for one another," Jackson coach Max Morrow said. "Even the guys who didn't play still showed up everyday, practice hard and bring the energy. They didn't quit because of playing time, they wanted to be a part of something bigger than them. We had this game in hand from start to finish, we deserved this and I'm so proud of our guys."
Though injuries piled up throughout the season, the Ironmen started to get healthy in the final four games with the return of Logan Miller and Drew Bragg.
It gave the Ironmen experience, extra depth and added offensive weapons, all of which were needed against the Falcons.
"We have a bunch of guys in this locker room that just believe," Bragg said. "Anyone can beat anyone in the tournaments. It just comes down to playing basketball the way we have our entire lives and this is just an incredible feeling to win sectional two years in a row."
Miller had a tough task all night going up against a trio of Falcons all standing 6-foot-4 and taller, yet he more than held his own on both sides of the ball.
He scored five of Jackson's opening seven points, before Boston Campbell buried a triple to put it ahead 10-6 after the first.
"Not many people know about Logan, but this is year he's blossomed even with being out most of the season," Bragg said of his teammate. "Ever since sixth grade, I knew he was going to be a stud. He gets the job done and everyone is starting to see that now."
The Ironmen made it a point to slow the game way down, control ball possession and chew up as much valuable time as possible before making its move.
It also helped that the Falcons weren't connecting on any shots, whether it was from two feet, 10-feet or 20-feet. All of that led to the Ironmen leading 16-12 at halftime.
They continue to have their finger on the pulse of the game, and though the Falcons cut the lead to 20-18, the Ironmen answered back with a 5-0 run after a triple from Evan Jarvis to own the biggest lead of the game at 25-18.
However, the Falcons responded with a 5-1 run to end the third trailing Jackson 26-23.
With momentum on their side, the Falcons got buckets from Caleb Schmelzer and Caleb Redding to take their first lead of the game at 27-26.
Yet, panic never set in. Instead, the Ironmen just stayed the course and responded. Jarvis got a tough bucket underneath to retake the lead.
He scored again, then they forced a turnover which turned into a bucket on the other end for Miller for a 32-27 lead, and ultimately the game.
"I knew I had to come out, make an impact and get our guys going," Miller said. "Everything revolved around confidence and being able to use what I know to help get guys open and stay aggressive inside. We all talked and we're synced into what we were doing on the floor."
"This is just an amazing feeling."
Miller finished the game with 13 points and five rebounds, followed by Jarvis with nine points.
Jackson advances to district tournament action at Southeastern High School next Saturday at 3:30 against Logan Elm, who defeated Hillsboro to move on.
Two years ago, Jackson was a No. 2 seed in a sectional final, yet saw its season end to the then No. 7 seeded Braves, who went on to capture a district championship.
Now the shoe is on the other foot and the Ironmen have their chance at revenge on a bit of a biggest stage.
"Logan Elm is coached by one of the best to ever do it with Coach (Doug) Stiverson. He handed me the final loss of my high school career, which speaks to the longevity of success he's had with that program," Morrow said. "Those players are talented, very smart and know how to play basketball. But we're the underdog being the No. 12 seed and kind of playing with house money, so we have nothing to lose. We're excited to continue on for another week."
