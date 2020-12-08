MCARTHUR — All it took was a run at the right time to shift momentum, and McClain never looked back.
Racing up and down the court all night, the Tigers shot just under 60 percent from the field, led by Bryson Badgley and Preston Saunders as they earned a 68-49 victory over Vinton County on Saturday.
“Vinton County is a solid team that always holds itself to a high expectation, and we played our best game of the season,” McClain coach Joe B. Stewart said. “We have an unselfish bunch of guys who move the ball offensively, and then turn around to get down and play hard nosed defense. It all came together for us and I couldn’t be happier for them.”
Badgley alone was way more than the Vikings could handle as he routinely drove to the basket, converting tough baskets at a high clip throughout the game.
He finished with a game-high 28 points and seven rebounds, while Saunders used a quick first step all night and added 18 points to the mix.
“We made a commitment to being in the weight room and getting stronger, but they were more physical than we were,” Vinton County coach Matt Combs said. “The way that the high school is changed, the more physical teams usually win instead of the more skilled teams. So we have to figure out a way to compete more physically and adapt to that style much quicker than expected.”
Tied 7-7 in the first, Boomer Herrold brought down an offensive rebound and found Eli Radabaugh for the triple to put the Vikings up 10-7.
Randall Matteson later buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 15-9. McClain scored the final four points of the frame to make it 15-13.
Both teams stayed right on each other’s heels, eventually tying the game 23-23. Then Badgley, Saunders and Lyle White combined to end the half on a 7-0 run for the Tigers, who led 30-23 at the break.
“Two of those plays were just steals and break away layups on the other end, that was a complete momentum changer,” Combs said. “What bothers me about the first half was that even with a lead, we turned the ball over way too much. It put us behind the eight ball going into the third and we needed to respond.”
McClain kept their foot on the gas, and began to create a little separation behind Badgley and Saunders.
The duo combined for 16 of the Tigers’ 20 third-quarter points as they led 50-38 heading into the fourth and ultimately closed out for the win.
“We needed to responded in the third, and just didn’t,” Combs said. “We had three or four guys who were just overwhelmed, physically out-maned and that’s not a good sight to see out of the gates. We have a lot of growing up to do and a lot to work on. We got outplayed in every facet of the game, and we have to take better care of the ball moving forward.”
Vinton County returns to action on Friday at Nelsonville-York, and Tuesday at home against River Valley.
McClain: 13-17-20-18
Vinton County: 15-8-15-11
McClain: 28-47 FG, 10-22 FT, 2-9 3pt., 22 rebounds (Badgley 7), 11 turnovers, 10 assists (Saunders, Potts 4). Scoring: Badgley 28, Saunders 18, Potts 9, White 6, Closson 3, Wright 2, Toney 2.
Vinton County: 17-44 FG, 6-7 FT, 9-24 3pt., 19 rebounds (Montgomery 4), 18 turnovers, 6 assists (Karr 3). Scoring: Radabaugh 17, Damron 9, Karr 9, Davidson 4, Matteson 3, Hamon 3, Herrold 2, Montgomery 2.
