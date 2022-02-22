McARTHUR — Though Vinton County’s tournament season ended much more abruptly than it anticipated, it still didn’t end empty handed.
With a chance still to clinch a share of the TVC, the Vikings jumped ahead early and maintained a lead for all 32 minutes to defeat River Valley 67-55 on Monday.
The victory earned the Vikings their first conference crown since 2018, and additionally wrapped up the 21st straight winning season.
“We’ve been really fortunate to have the level of success and consistency as a program that we have, but to add a conference title makes me really happy for these seniors,” Vinton County coach Matt Combs said. “When they were freshman, they faced a lot of adversity with kids leaving and some other things happening, but these guys stuck with it and to see them have this moment means a lot to me.”
“These past four years we’ve worked as a group and put in so much work to get to this point,” Vinton County’s Asa Davidson said. “We’ve had some close calls in the past couple of years that prevented us from winning the league, so to finally get it in our final season means a lot.”
The Vikings wasted no time jumping all over the Raiders as Braylon Damron connected on a pair of 3’s, followed by buckets from Davidson and Eli Radabaugh to go up 10-0.
The offense was just getting started though. Damron canned another triple, while Davidson added two more baskets that pushed the lead up to 21-4 before finishing at 22-6 to end the first.
“After that first shot, I definitely felt myself catching the hot hand, so I just kept shooting,” Damron said. “But credit goes to my teammates as well for finding me to get those shots. I wouldn’t have been able to do it without them.”
However, Vinton County’s defense broke down quite a bit in the second. With a huge lead, it relaxed a little bit and let River Valley’s Jance Lambert get loose on a few shots.
But a few shots turned into more shots, which turned into an unconscious second quarter performance. Leads of 29-11 and 31-16 suddenly dropped to 32-24 before finishing at 37-28 into the break.
Lambert scored 16 of the Raiders’ 22 points in the frame.
“You have to give River Valley credit, those kids just kept coming and coming at us,” Combs said. “We had some defensive lapses, and they took some gutsy shots that connected. Lambert can really shoot the ball and you see what he can do with a hot hand.”
Though the Raiders maintained momentum, eventually cutting the lead down to six points at 39-33, it began to run out of steam.
Once the Vikings realized that, it was off to the races again as Radabaugh connected on the old fashioned three-point play before Damron connected against from distance as part of a 10-1 run to push the lead up to 49-34.
With the advantage back up to double digits, the Vikings put things on cruise control to capture a conference championship.
“We deserved this so much with everything we’ve been through,” Damron said. “We’ve been playing together for as long as I can remember and I love these guys so much. It’s great to end on a winning note and go out a conference champion.”
Damron finished with 20 points to lead the Vikings, followed by 19 points from Radabaugh alongside 13 points and nine rebounds from Davidson.
