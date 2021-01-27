CIRCLEVILLE — Many times this season, Wellston has found itself on the losing end of a one or two possession game.
That tide finally changed on Tuesday.
Despite surrendering a double-digit lead in the second half, the Golden Rockets shot 16-of-23 at the free throw line, allowing them to survive with a 54-50 victory over New Hope.
"We came out really strong, executed very well and played excellent defense," Wellston coach Robert Fouty said. "New Hope has a couple really nice players and they gave us some trouble in the second half. But I was proud of how we closed out. We've lost a lot of games by five points or less, so it was nice to be on the winning side of a close game."
Cyan Ervin came out aggressive and attacking the Statesmen's interior defense. He set the tone in the first half, scoring 17 points including 11 in the second quarter.
Though he slowed down in the second half, he still come up with a pair of clutch free throws that put the game on ice, finishing the night with 24 points and four rebounds.
"It's all credit to God and my teammates," Ervin said. "I got a few switches on me, saw the mismatches and went to work. This win feels great after all those close losses, but we learned from the losses and now we have to keep the ball rolling."
Although much of Ervin slowing down was because of New Hope's 2-3 zone defense, that allowed Hunter Smith to find a little groove.
He was right there to corral rebounds and started finding the touch around the rim for buckets.
After scoring just two points in the first half, he finished with a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds.
"Early in the season, I was still in football mode and I was still knocking off some of the rust so it took time to find my rhythm," Smith said. "It took a little bit to get a rhythm, but once we did in the second half, everything got going for us. We're playing great basketball right now."
Ervin jumpstarted the Golden Rockets, scoring six of their opening 12 points for a 12-7 lead. Gunnar Harmon got in on the fun as well, scoring seven points as they led 18-9 after the first.
New Hope had a sizable punch in the second as it connected on shots, but still couldn't stop Ervin.
The Statesmen scored 14 points, Ervin had 11 points followed by a triple from R.J. Kemp and a free throw from Eston Riley to lead 33-23 at halftime.
As the Statesmen switched to the 2-3 zone, it accomplished two things. It slowed down Wellston's offense and allowed New Hope to get out in transition to speed the tempo up.
New Hope also started making shots as Holden Roese and Brad Carothers each buried a pair of 3's as it outscored the Golden Rockets 18-9, trimming the lead down to 42-41.
"New Hope's man defense even give us some problems, but their zone had us out of sorts," Fouty said. "We couldn't get into our sets cleanly and we started taking some ill-advised shots. Our offense wasn't clicking and New Hope was hitting shots."
The Statesmen and Golden Rockets all fourth quarter changing leads and trying to get the upper hand.
With the Statesmen leading 48-47, Smith was fouled and buried both free throws to put the Golden Rockets ahead.
Seconds later, Ervin made the first free throw yet missed the second one, however, Evan Brown corralled the offensive rebound and got fouled.
That sequence was the difference maker as Brown split the pair to put the Golden Rockets ahead before closing out with the victory.
"We're starting to find an identity as a team, and guys are understanding their roles," Fouty said. "Moving forward, we just want to be more consistent. This made back-to-back nights we played and although we were a little dead in the third quarter, we found a way to win."
After Ervin and Smith, Harmon finished with eight points while Brown had seven points and seven rebounds.
Box Score
Wellston: 18-15-9-12
New Hope: 9-14-18-9
Wellston: 17-46 FG, 16-23 FT, 4-16 3pt., 33 rebounds (Smith 14), 11 turnovers, 7 assists. Scoring: Ervin 24, Smith 11, Harmon 8, Brown 7, Kemp 3, Riley 1.
