ALBANY — The Alexander Spartans had some offensive numbers to be happy about on Friday.
Alexander posted a 32-point first half, had a big night from standout Kyler D’Augustino and received at least six points from three of his teammates.
It wasn’t enough against Cyan Ervin and the Wellston Golden Rockets.
Ervin scored 28 points as the Rockets blistered the nets for a 71-54 win at Alexander High School.
The win allows Wellston to avenge a 45-43 loss from earlier in the season to Alexander, where D’Augustino hit a game-winner in the closing seconds.
That December contest was a defensive battle, but that wasn’t the case in the rematch.
“I really thought we were sluggish defensively but (Wellston) coach (Robert) Fouty and his club certainly deserve all the credit,” Alexander coach Jeff Skinner said. “They really attacked our zone, made us look bad. It was all them.”
Ervin shined brightly in the win. The sophomore guard poured in 28 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists. He made 10 of 19 shots from the field.
His running mate on Friday was junior Evan Brown. He tallied 18 points and eight rebounds, helping to bust Alexander’s zone with three 3-pointers.
“They were juiced and ready to play, and they really were terrific tonight,” Skinner said of Wellston. “Congratulations to them.”
Wellston (8-6, 2-5 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) set the tone early by scoring 22 first-quarter points.
Alexander (5-8, 4-4 TVC-Ohio) led 10-6, but never held the upper hand again after Wellston scored 10 consecutive points to lead 16-10.
The Rockets went ahead 37-25 when Ervin scored on an impressive drive to the basket, soaring high in the air to finish at the rim around a trio of Spartans.
Wellston made 17 of 27 shots — 62.9 percent — in the first half to lead 40-32. The Rockets made five first-half 3-pointers, and made 12 of their 15 2-point attempts.
The Spartans were coming off an impressive 50-38 win at Meigs on Tuesday, but weren’t able to build off of that momentum.
“We had a big win Tuesday at Meigs and we have a young, inexperienced club,” Skinner said. “You’re only as good as your last game. I felt really early on that we were sluggish to the point that we thought that all we had to do was show up, forgetting that we had to make a circus shot to beat these guys at the buzzer the last time.”
The loss overshadowed a 28-point effort for D’Augustino, who also scored 27 points in the first meeting between the two teams at Wellston.
The sophomore finished the game 10 of 22 from the field, including 6 of 13 from 3-point range.
D’Augustino was the only Spartan in double figures, but they did get scoring from Cam Houpt (nine points, six rebounds), Zach Barnhouse (seven points, 11 rebounds) and Jeremiah Clark (six points, three rebounds, three assists, three blocks).
“He did have a great offensive game and for us,” Skinner said of D’Augustino. “I think it was just the defensive end. Seriously, scoring 32 points in the first half is a big deal for us, but we give up 40. We gave up 40 in the first half and we held Meigs to 38 for the entire game (on Tuesday).”
The Spartans clawed to within 44-39 in the third quarter after consecutive baskets by Clark.
Alexander didn’t get any closer the rest of the way. Wellston closed the half on a 11-3 run, leading 55-42 after Gunnar Harmon beat the buzzer with a left-wing 3-pointer.
The Rockets put the game away early in the fourth, leading 62-44 with 4:47 to play after RJ Kemp scored on a put-back basket after Clark blocked Ervin high in the air on a dunk attempt.
Hunter Smith had 12 points, seven rebounds and two assists for Wellston, while Harmon added eight points and three assists.
The Spartans will have the weekend to try and bounce back before facing another Jackson County team in the Ironmen. Jackson travels to Alexander on Tuesday, and is 10-2 after Friday’s win over Washington Court House.
It will be the start of a stretch of seven games in 19 days to close the regular season for Alexander.
“We just got back to practice (Saturday) and try and get a little bit better, prepare for Jackson, who’s really good,” Skinner said. “These next couple of weeks are going to be tough.”
