WELLSTON — For the first time since the 2017-18 season, Wellston won double digit games in a season.
It was a step in the right direction for a program that felt it needed a breath of fresh air.
Now under year two of the Robert Fouty era, the Golden Rockets aim to take that next step and show that they’re for real.
“In a way, year two has kind of felt like year one because there’s so many things we finally got to do that we didn’t last year because of COVID,” Fouty said. “We had our first summer, scrimmages and first full month of practice. Everything looks like our style of play with how we envisioned it, so we’re ready to get started.”
They have their work cut out for them this season as they replace three starters from last year. But it helps to have Cyan Ervin & Evan Brown return to the fold.
Ervin was Wellston’s leading scorer last season with 16.3 points per night, while Brown brought a level of physicality to the floor along with some underrated shooting abilities.
“Both guys are incredible scorers, but also know how to lead the team, and that’s the most important thing,” Fouty said. “They create a lot of mismatch problems. They’re super competitive and aren’t afraid to dive on the ground for loose balls. It’s little things like that which rubs off on the team.”
As far as the other three starting roles, it’s been a battle for those jobs. But Garrett Brown, Isaac Molihan and Michael Schober seemed to have separated themselves from the rest.
“Garrett is a really good scorer and very physical for being a guard. And I think him getting some experience last year will pay off big time,” Fouty said. “Isaac is a great athlete, plays really good defense and takes on a lot of tough assignments. Michael is a 3-and-D player. Shoots really well, takes on the best player defensively and makes it look effortless sometimes.”
Expect a lot of production from Ethan Caudill and Zach Wilbur whether they are starting or coming off the bench.
Additionally, guys like Kobe Witt, Josh Jackson and Jacob Cahill may also see varsity action.
“All of those guys bring something to the table that we can use, even if it’s just a couple minutes of floor time,” Fouty said. “It’s a matter for us as coaches to find that balance of them getting experience on the JV level, but also some varsity minutes.”
The second year of a coaching hire is usually win developments happen and one can see the turning of a program.
Along with that turn around, Wellston is hoping that includes a conference championship and potentially more.
“The kids have bought in to the program, and they’ve picked up the nuisances of how we want things done,” Fouty said. “We’ve set our sights on winning the TVC, and it’s a little more open this year so we like our chances once everything comes together.
“It’s also been 10 years since Wellston won a sectional, so that’s something we’d like to cross off the list as well this season.”
Wellston opened its season on Tuesday against Oak Hill, and will host Huntington in non-conference action on Friday.
