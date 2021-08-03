JACKSON — There’re two ways you can look at Jackson boys soccer this season.
Either pessimistic because Jackson will roll out an almost a brand new team with limited varsity experience, or it could be seen from head coach Lee Lord’s aspect.
“We’ve always been what I consider a top tier two program in Southeast Ohio. We have a good few years and then fall off, it’s been a cycle like that for years now,” Lord said. “But, I believe this is our chance to move into that top tier status if we maintain the standard we’ve built over the past few seasons.”
It’s a tall task considering 11 seniors, including eight starters, are gone from one of the two most successful classes in Jackson history.
But, the show rolls on, and Jackson is ready for the challenge. Despite the amount of inexperience, it’s fortunate to bring back return starters Broc Williams in the back row, with Nolan Haislop and Connor Ball in the midfield.
“Broc is as solid as you can get in a back row, and we’ll ask a lot out of him since he’ll have young guys with him,” Lord said. “Nolan and Connor have really good passing skills in the midfield, so having that experience in that area of the game is huge for us.”
Add in players such as Ashton Swain, Michael Parana and Landon Dailey, who played varsity last season off the bench into starting roles, and the team slowly begins to piece itself together.
Isaac Coleman takes over in the goal, while players like Keon Koka, Coen Davis, Aden Castle and Cooper Moore are expected to contribute to Ironmen attack.
“We have over 25 kids on the team, yet 17 of them are underclassmen, so a lot of players are going to step into unfamiliar territory,” Lord said. “Skill wise, we’re ahead of where we were at this time last year which is a pleasant surprise, but we don’t have that physical strength yet since guys are still growing. That concerns me, but if we move the ball as well as I’ve seen us do, then we’ll be fine.”
Nothing about this team will remotely resemble anything fans have seen over the past four seasons.
And, while there could be a little bit of pressure having to uphold a standard now, it’s also a challenge this team looks forward to taking on.
“Having a winning season and winning a sectional title is still very possible to do,” Lord said. “These seniors have never experienced anything less than that, and we want to keep it that way. It won’t be pretty at times, but we just have to play our brand of soccer every night.
“We want to be a program like Chillicothe, Athens and Marietta that simply reloads every single year no matter who graduates. That’s what separates good teams from top teams. Guys will grow up, get stronger throughout the year and gain confidence game after game. We’re young, but ready.”
