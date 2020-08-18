COLUMBUS — After weeks of keeping Ohio sports fans on the edge of their seats, Governor Mike DeWine delivered news that made many around the state jump for joy on Tuesday.
DeWine announced that high school sports will be played in the fall as currently scheduled, with the proper safety protocols in place to limit the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He also announced that sports will be played without spectators other than “family members or people who are close to that particular child.”
The most notable news coming from the announcement centers around the fact that football and soccer will now be played throughout the fall.
The soccer season is slated to begin on Aug. 21 and will include a full calendar of contests.
Week 1 of football is scheduled for Aug. 28 and will be a six-week season, as announced last week by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Every program in the state will be eligible for the postseason, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 9.
Golf and tennis have already started their seasons, the volleyball season will start on Aug. 21 and cross country begins on Aug. 24.
“We all know the importance of sports. Sports matters,” DeWine said during his press conference. “It makes a difference. Sports provide discipline, it brings order, structure in the lives of student-athletes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.