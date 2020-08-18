Treylan Davis

Jackson’s Treylan Davis (right) jumps up in excitement as the Ironmen opened their season against Wellston. Davis’s excitement is echoed by many around the state of Ohio as Governor Mike DeWine has given the green for fall sports including football and soccer to be played with limited spectators.

 Photo Credit/Derrick Webb, Southern Ohio Sports Authority

COLUMBUS — After weeks of keeping Ohio sports fans on the edge of their seats, Governor Mike DeWine delivered news that made many around the state jump for joy on Tuesday.

DeWine announced that high school sports will be played in the fall as currently scheduled, with the proper safety protocols in place to limit the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He also announced that sports will be played without spectators other than “family members or people who are close to that particular child.”

The most notable news coming from the announcement centers around the fact that football and soccer will now be played throughout the fall.

The soccer season is slated to begin on Aug. 21 and will include a full calendar of contests.

Week 1 of football is scheduled for Aug. 28 and will be a six-week season, as announced last week by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Every program in the state will be eligible for the postseason, which is scheduled to begin on Oct. 9.

Golf and tennis have already started their seasons, the volleyball season will start on Aug. 21 and cross country begins on Aug. 24.

“We all know the importance of sports. Sports matters,” DeWine said during his press conference. “It makes a difference. Sports provide discipline, it brings order, structure in the lives of student-athletes.”

