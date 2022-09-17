Buckeyes bounce Wellston in straight sets

The Buckeyes roaring season continued on Thursday with a dominant sweep over Wellston. Winning each set by at least 13 points, the scoring went 25-7, 25-12, 25-9.
Their straight sets victory was the eighth consecutive for Nelsonville-York (9-1, 5-0 TVC) since falling to Trimble back in August. Since then, the Buckeyes have only lost two sets total in eight games.
“We don’t want to take anything for granted anymore. We had a lot of goals set for this season and they seemed to get a little more focused after the Trimble game,” Wayne Dicken, the head coach of the Buckeyes said after the win about his team’s resiliency and domination this season. “It was a heartbreaker against a big rival, but I think it kind of lit a fire under us a little bit and has led to the success this past eight games or so.”
Part of what makes this team so dangerous is their depth. Dicken was constantly switching players in and out of the lineup during the win and every button he seemed to hit was working. Nelsonville-York seems to have a team full of real players. Having the opportunity to rest some players without the fear of a drop in production is crucial for this team to reach their lofty goals.
“We’ve had several girls either sick or covid, out with injuries or out for various reasons. Every time someone’s out it seems like a key player but we’re so deep as far as a team goes that we just have the ‘next girl up’ mentality and we always step up,” Dicken said to the Messenger after the game about the importance of depth in this lineup. “It’s actually tough because we have so much talent to mix everybody in the game because there’s so much talent that deserves to be playing out there and we only have six positions on the floor. It’s been hard as a coach to try and keep everybody happy but they’ve got good attitudes about it and they’re doing a great job.
On Thursday, Kyleigh Warren stepped up when giving the opportunity to shine. The sophomore excelled on the outside during the sweep, her work primarily leading to the first set victory that set the tone for the night.
Overall, Warren posted 14 kills and eight digs in the match.
“Kyleigh is only a sophomore and she’s been stepping up big for us. We’ve had some injuries actually; we lost our starting middle in Macey Call so we’ve had to switch some positions around a little bit and Kyleigh Warren has done a great job as far as taking that role as the outside hitter.”
While Warren noticeably showed out on Thursday, it was still a complete team effort to get the win. A large chunk of their points came straight from serving aces. Abby Riffle led the team with eight herself while Megan Booth was able to tack on four to go along with her 20 assists on the night.
At the net, each of Brooklyn Richards and Gianna Dixon added on significant points. The duo each recorded six kills on the night.
Defensively, Lyndsey Spencer led the charge with 11 digs.
The Buckeyes look for nine straight this weekend when they travel to Ironton for a non-conference tilt with the game set to start at 1 p.m.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.