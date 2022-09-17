Buckeyes bounce Wellston in straight sets

(#14) Brooklyn Richards goes up for the kill during the sweep over Wellston.

 By Eric Decker/Vinton-Jackson Courier

The Buckeyes roaring season continued on Thursday with a dominant sweep over Wellston. Winning each set by at least 13 points, the scoring went 25-7, 25-12, 25-9.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments