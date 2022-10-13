With the end of the regular season barreling down, the Nelsonville-York Buckeyes volleyball team (20-1, 11-0) continued their outstanding season with a four-set victory over Wellston (4-16, 0-11). They won with scores of 24-26, 25-14, 25-15 and 25-13.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments