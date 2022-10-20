ATHENS – Dealing with a litany of injuries, the Athens Bulldogs’ soccer team was able to secure a 1-0 victory over Jackson on Wednesday to grab the sectional championship at Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School.
“I think what matters the most is that we ended it with a victory,” Simon Diki, the head coach of the Bulldogs said after the game. “Winning the game, that’s what matters. Injuries happen all the time, but what matters is the end of it, we won the game. I’m so proud of these boys.”
Athens controlled the possession and pressure all night. Jackson was barely able to reach the opposing zone at all in the first half. The Bulldogs were able to create ample scoring chances but couldn’t seem to put one through.
Highlighted by a header from Owen Buckley that sailed just wide of the right post, it was only a matter of time before the Bulldogs we’re going to get one in the back of the net. They kept attacking but couldn’t get anything to go before the first half ended.
“I think we missed a lot; we didn’t have great combinations in the final third. I think we must fix that in the next game. Sometimes it happens, sometimes things don’t go the way we want but what matters the most is that we ended up with a victory.”
With how many chances Athens missed in the first half, it was only a matter of time before Jackson was able to create a significant chance to steal a lead.
Roughly 11 minutes into the second half, a Jackson attacker was able to sneak through Athens’ back line, creating a one-on-one opportunity with Sebas Arauz and nobody else remotely close.
The Bulldogs’ goalkeeper wasn’t asked to do all that much on Wednesday, but when he needed to, he stepped up massively for Athens.
The keeper sprinted out of the box and made a play to clear the ball off the feet of the Jackson player, keeping it a scoreless contest.
“It was so important; I think that really gave us hope that we would end up with a victory. I think he did a fantastic job.”
Not too long after, Athens was finally able to break through. With around 23 minutes left, Sully Pelot dashed down the left side, cut toward the middle and laid off a pass to Austin Jaunarajs.
The junior took a touch, then ripped a shot from around 25 yards out that sailed into the back of the net, giving Athens the lead and eventually the win.
With more than enough time left, the Bulldogs continued their attack rather than switching to a defensive game. They were able to waste time by controlling the ball in Jackson territory, almost scoring a few more times had it not been for a few impressive saves from the Ironman keeper.
With a sectional championship in the bag, Athens awaits to find out both who their next opponent is, and what time the game is set to start. All that’s known is that the Bulldogs next hit the pitch on Oct. 26.
