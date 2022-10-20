Bulldogs sneak by Jackson with 1-0 victory in sectional finals

Sully Pelot makes a move past a Jackson defender in the 1-0 victory on Wednesday.

 Photo by Julio Arauz

ATHENS – Dealing with a litany of injuries, the Athens Bulldogs’ soccer team was able to secure a 1-0 victory over Jackson on Wednesday to grab the sectional championship at Joe Burrow Stadium at Athens High School.

Trending Recipe Videos


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Videos

Load comments