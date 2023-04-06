MCARTHUR – Making a comeback effort, Trimble eked out a 6-5 win over Vinton County on the road on Monday. The Tomcats used a three-run fourth inning to help catapult them to the eventual victory.
Owen Sikorski led the way at the plate for Trimble, going 2-3 at the plate while bringing in three runs and drawing a walk in the process. Trent Pettit had an RBI while going 2-3 at the plate and Chayse Henry had the only other RBI, going 1-3 offensively.
On the mound, Trimble had to use a trio of arms to get through the night. Cole Wright got the start and could only make it three innings. The junior allowed four hits and four runs, striking out two while walking a batter.
Henry entered after him and ultimately secured the victory. He went 2.2 innings of one hit ball, keeping the Vikings scoreless while striking out three.
Caleb Cahoe came in to get the save, allowing one run over his 1.1 innings of work but striking out a pair as he closed the game.
It was hectic early and often on Monday afternoon, starting from the opening pitch. After Brandon Burdette was hit with a pitch to open the contest, Sikorski ripped an RBI double to left field, giving Trimble the lead just two batters in. Burdette would ultimately go on to score three runs in the game.
The lead stayed stagnant for a little bit until the third inning. Burdette started off the frame with a walk and then Henry would later bring him in on a single through the left side. Pettit would eventually bring Henry in with a double to left field, making it a 3-0 game at the time.
The Vikings would find their way almost immediately after though. RBI singles from Brayden West, Owen Hire and Austin Faught would help propel a four-run inning from Vinton County, giving them a 4-3 lead after three innings.
Trimble wasted no time to take back the lead though. After two consecutive walks, Sikorski ripped a triple that would bring both runners home, regaining the lead for the Tomcats. He would later come around to score in the inning when taking advantage of a defensive error from the Vikings, making it a 6-4 game.
Trimble would lock up defensively, only allowing one hit over the next three innings as Vinton County struggled to stage a comeback. Their efforts wouldn’t fall completely short, scoring one in the bottom of the seventh and getting the tying run in scoring position. They would ultimately strike out in the final at-bat, giving Trimble the road victory.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.