Jackson’s Chris Hughes competes in the boys high school race as part of the Frontier Athletic Conference championship cross country meet where he finished as the top guy for the Ironmen, who finished in fourth place.

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ever since the start of the Frontier Athletic Conference, Jackson girls have been knocking at the door of a conference title.

But similar to years past, Chillicothe continues to stand in its way and that trend continued on Thursday as Jackson took second place in the conference meet.

The Ironladies finished with a total score of 51, led by Olivia Kennedy’s time of 20:48, followed by Addie Wetcher’s time of 24:44.

Olivia Sheward followed with a time of 25:15, Ellora Duncan was next with a time of 25:26 and Mackenzie Yates rounded out the Ironladies with a time of 28:57.

On the boys’ side of the race, the Ironmen finished in fourth place, led by Chris Hughes’ time of 18:18, followed by D.J. Lambert’s time of 19:58.

Griffin Peters was next with a time of 21:40, Hayden Jarvis crossed with a time of 21:42 and Lucas Buchman rounded out the team with a time of 24:20.

