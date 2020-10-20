WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Ever since the start of the Frontier Athletic Conference, Jackson girls have been knocking at the door of a conference title.
But similar to years past, Chillicothe continues to stand in its way and that trend continued on Thursday as Jackson took second place in the conference meet.
The Ironladies finished with a total score of 51, led by Olivia Kennedy’s time of 20:48, followed by Addie Wetcher’s time of 24:44.
Olivia Sheward followed with a time of 25:15, Ellora Duncan was next with a time of 25:26 and Mackenzie Yates rounded out the Ironladies with a time of 28:57.
On the boys’ side of the race, the Ironmen finished in fourth place, led by Chris Hughes’ time of 18:18, followed by D.J. Lambert’s time of 19:58.
Griffin Peters was next with a time of 21:40, Hayden Jarvis crossed with a time of 21:42 and Lucas Buchman rounded out the team with a time of 24:20.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.