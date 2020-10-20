BELPRE — All good things come to an end at some point.
After a three-year run atop the TVC, the Vinton County girls cross country team was knocked off the mountain top and finished in second place to Athens in Saturday's conference championship meet.
The Vikings finished with a total score of 39 as Olivia Mayers led the Vikings with a time of 19:32.83, followed by Emily Reynolds' time of 20:29.85.
Hanna Scarrett was next with a time of 21:35.21, Josie Mulhern crossed the line with a time of 22:25.80 and Savannah Perry rounded out the Vikings with a time of 23:00.75.
On the boys's side of the race, Vinton County also took second place, finishing behind TVC champion Athens.
The Vikings finished with a total score of 48 as Blake Swaim led the Vikings with a time of 18:06.92, followed by Ethan East's time of 18:08.30.
Braiden Bay was clocked with a time of 18:26.40, Chris Matteson was next with a time of 19:02.08 and Anthony Swaim rounded out the team with a time of 19:15.47.
