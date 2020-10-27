VC Cross Country

Vinton County’s girls cross country team poses after finishing in third place in a Division II district meet at Southeastern High School on Saturday.

 Submitted Photo

CHILLICOTHE — It’s becoming an expectation year after year that Vinton County girls cross country makes a run — pun intended — into regional action.

It continued that trend on Saturday at Soitheastern as they finished in third play with a total score of 137, behind Athens (107) and district champion Sheridan (99).

Olivia Mayers led the Vikings with a time of 20:11.70, claiming sixth place overall, followed by Emily Reynolds’ time of 21:25.21, good enough for 16th.

Rounding out the Vikings in 32nd, 33rd and 50th places were Hanna Scarrett (22:18,66), Josie Mulhern (22:28.67), and Savannah Perry (23:31.81).

Qualifying as individuals for Jackson was Olivia Kennedy with a time of 20:46.13, and Chris Hughes with a time of 17:54.39.

Vinton County boys just missed out on regional tournament action, finishing in ninth overall place, ending its season.

Up next

Regional cross country action will take place on Saturday in Pickerington.

