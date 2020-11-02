State bound (copy)

Vinton County’s Olivia Mayers qualified for the state meet after finishing in 26th place with a time of 20:25 in Saturday's regional cross country meet. 

 Messenger photo by Kevin Wiseman

PICKERINGTON — The top seven teams and top 28 individuals punched their ticket to the state cross country meet after Saturday's regional run. 

Although Vinton County girls cross country didn't qualify for state as a team, it will still being represented at the state meet. 

The girls finished 12th overall at a team with a score of 335, but Olivia Mayers' season continues after finishing 26th overall with a time of 20:25.90. 

Emily Reynolds finished with a time of 21:35, Josie Mulhern topped out at 22:48, Hanna Scarrett was clocked at 22:55 and Madi Deck crossed the finished line at 24:12. 

Jackson's Olivia Kennedy ended her season with a time of 20:54.1, good enough for 40th place overall.

Jackson's Chris Hughes also ended his season with a time of 18:31.5, finishing in 102nd place. 

