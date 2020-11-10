COLUMBUS — The girls cross country banner hanging inside Vinton County High School is starting to get a little crowded.
For the last few seasons, it’s been able to put up a number after the season and it can do the same after Saturday’s state cross country meet.
Olivia Mayers, who qualified as an individual after finishing 26th at the regional meet in Pickerington, etched her name is school galore after crossing the finish line.
In her second trip to state as an individual, she ended her final cross county race with a time of 20:20.4, good enough to take 73rd place out of 177 runners in the Division II girls race.
She ended her career additionally having been an All-TVC and All-District runner all four years.
Mayers joins 2019 graduate Rylee Fee as the only girls in Vinton County history to run in the state meet as an individual and on a team.
