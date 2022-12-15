D'Augustino's 31 Leads Alexander To Conference Win Over Wellston

Alexander sprints back to play defense after a turnover against Wellston on Tuesday night.

 Messenger Photo by Eric Decker

ALBANY — Riding the momentum of a 31-point outburst from Kyler D’Augustino, Alexander picked up their first Tri-Valley Conference victory of the season with a 67-52 thrashing of Wellston at home on Tuesday night.


