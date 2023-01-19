STEWART – While there’s multiple teams currently sitting in first place right now in the area, only one team can truly be at the top of the table. Tri-Valley I’s leading team, Vinton County, traveled on the road on Tuesday night and ran into a juggernaut.
Tri-Valley II’s leading team, Federal Hocking, defended their home court and sent the Vikings packing with a 72-60 win. Going 8-10 from the free throw line, Tariq Cottrill led all scorers with 29 points on the night.
“Anytime you can get a win against a high-caliber opponent like Vinton County, they’re as solid as they come in our area,” Jon Thompson, the head coach of the Lancers said after the win. “To have them here with both of us in position where we were, two teams playing really well at the same time. That win meant a lot to our program.”
Although it finished with a convincing win for the Lancers (12-2, 6-0), it didn’t start out easy. Vinton County (9-3, 5-1) quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the night, leading fans to question whether it would become a rout.
As the Lancers have done for the entire season though, their defensive tenacity kept them in the game. Strong defense and a pressure inducing press allowed them to quickly get right back into the game.
“I’m glad our defense showed up because I know we’ve been preaching it and preaching it. Our on-ball defense and our help side have not been very good here lately. We’ve really drove that home the last couple weeks and I’m glad they finally decided to start doing that and rotating they way they were supposed to.”
Bradyn Cain did his best to make sure that wouldn’t happen to Vinton County, he scored seven of his 10 total points in the first frame.
A layup from Cottrill at the buzzer closed the gap even further and made it a 17-13 game after one quarter.
“We handled it a lot better than I was expecting,” Thompson said about the paint issues that plagued Federal Hocking early, going up against a team with greater size.
“We worked very hard the last couple days to try and kind of manipulate our defense a little bit to take care of that… they rose to the occasion at the end of the day and that’s all I can say.”
Federal Hocking was able to grab their first lead of the night early into the second quarter. Caden Chapman got things started with converting an and-1 opportunity then Cotrill hit another layup to give them the lead. Chapman ultimately finished with 14 points on the night.
The Vikings quickly regained the lead though as Federal Hocking had to go chasing again. Cottrill and Chapman took over, combining for 14 of the Lancers’ 16 points in the second quarter. This allowed Federal Hocking to come back and only be down two points going into the halftime break.
After tying the game up early in the second half, both teams started going back-and-forth on the scoresheet, with neither team able to gain true control.
It seemed as if Vinton County might for a second after Garrett Brown hit a three to put the Vikings up a couple of possessions. He finished the night with a team-leading 25 points.
That control quickly flipped though as Andrew Airhart hit his first three of the game to close the gap. Airhart ended up finishing with 13 points while also adding three critical three-point shots.
From there, him and Cottrill combined to go on an 8-0 run to grab the lead and eventually go into the final frame with a 51-45 lead.
Scotty Balch then nailed a three to get things going to start the final quarter, giving the Lancers a nine-point advantage. Cottrill added to that by grabbing a rebound and putback to push the lead over double-digits.
From there, Vinton County struggled to get back into this one. It got to the point they were supposed to foul and the Lancers hit a majority of their attempts to help close the game out and grab the 12-point win.
“I’m super proud of them,” Thompson said when asked about the team being able to hit clutch free throws when Vinton County was trying to make a late run. “Like I said, this is a very quality win and they come in and had adversity going with them the first half and somewhat through the second… they kept their heads, they kept their composure, they handled the pressure and they executed when they needed to execute.”
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.