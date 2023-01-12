First Half Explosion From Golden Rockets Doom Athens At Home

ATHENS — The Athens Bulldogs suffered through a rough shooting night as they fell 62-38 at home to Wellston on Tuesday night. Shooting under 23% as a team on the night, Athens only hit double-digits in two of the four quarters on the night.


