First Half Explosion From Golden Rockets Doom Athens At Home

ATHENS — The Athens Bulldogs suffered through a rough shooting night as they fell 62-38 at home to Wellston on Tuesday night. Shooting under 23% as a team on the night, Athens only hit double-digits in two of the four quarters on the night.
Even if the Bulldogs were shooting significantly better, it’s not a guarantee that it would’ve changed much of the outcome.
Shooting nearly 50% on the night as a team, the Golden Rockets were led almost solely by Cyan Ervin. The senior tallied 39 points on 14-20 shooting with a 5-8 mark from deep. He also added eight rebounds and a steal in the win. No other player for Wellston had more than nine.
Off the back of Ervin, Wellston jumped out to score 25 points in the first quarter, grabbing a 14-point lead after the first quarter. Athens struggled to respond, only mustering up eight second quarter points while the Golden Rockets poured in another 22 to take a 47-19 lead going into the halftime break.
For the Bulldogs, Landon Wheatley was the only player to reach double-digits. The senior scored 12 points on 4-13 shooting, all of those makes coming from three-point territory. Nathan Shadik and Zach Mullins each added six.
The second half spelt an entirely different story for Wellston. After such a scorching start to the night, they cooled off incredibly in the final two quarters. They were only able to score 15 total points in the second half.
Lucky for them though, Athens continued to struggle to get consistent buckets. Each team scored nine in the third quarter and Athens was actually able to outscore Wellston in the final frame, but their 10-point output wasn’t enough to make a serious comeback effort.
It was just a night where they fell victim to hot shooting early. Each team turned the ball over 11 times, so there was no large disparity in that stat.
Next stop, Wellston (5-6) plays Vinton (8-1) at home at 7:30 p.m. in Golden Rockets’ country.
Eric Decker is sports editor for the Athens Messenger.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.