The OPSWA (Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association) released its all-district list on Saturday as players from area schools received honors as some of the best in the southeast Ohio.
Starting in Division III, Jackson boasted four players on the first-team list in Tristan Prater, Treylan Davis, Evan Spires and Grant Mastin.
As the go-to receiver for the Ironmen, Prater shined in every way possible as he hauled in 29 catches for 527 yards and eight touchdowns.
Davis as the team’s tight end was mainly used for blocking purposes, but the West Virginia commit made the most of his catches, racking up nine of them for 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Spires was the ultimate weapon offensively, showing off his skills at running back and quarterback. He ran the ball 59 times for 340 yards and three touchdowns.
As the team's quarterback down the stretch, he went 37-of-58 for 588 yards and nine touchdowns to just three interceptions.
Mastin was a force on the offensive and defensive line, but made his money at linebacker where he was one of the leaders in tackles for a unit that gave up just 12.2 points per game.
Sheridan's Jason Munyan and Shay Taylor were named Division III Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.
In Division IV, Vinton County was represented on first-team by Zack Radabaugh and Boomer Herald.
Radabaugh was the team's go-to player whenever it needs something to happen, and he routinely delivered on both sides of the ball.
He finished the year offensively with 552 yards rushing and 428 receiving, which were both team-highs, alongside eight touchdowns.
Defensively, he led the team in tackles with 85 alongside 12.5 tackles for loss and five sacks.
Herrold was a leader on the offensive and defensive line, but his play on the defensive side earned his spot, finishing with 35 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and a team-high six sacks.
Vinton County's Zayne Karr and Timmy McManis were named to the special mention team.
Waverly's Haydn' Shanks and Zeke Brown were named Division IV Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year.
In Division V, Wellston's Hunter Smith, Jarrod Wilbur and Jon Garvin made their way onto the first-team list.
The 6-foot-5 Smith was a nightmare of opposing defensive backs, and made them pay to the tune of 28 catches for 390 yards and six touchdowns.
Garvin was a human bulldozer all season, carrying the ball 113 times for 593 yards and five touchdowns.
Wilbur helped create the holes upfront for Garvin to run through, as well as leading a unit that helped Wellston score 25.7 points per night.
R.J. Kemp and Chase Ingalls made the honorable mention list for the Golden Rockets.
For Oak Hill, Conor Dickens, Flint Barger and Brock Harden earned spots on first-team.
Dickens ended the season with 73 carries for 517 yards and a team-high five touchdowns.
Barger was the leader of the offensive and defensive, but it's leadership offensively that earned his spot after leading a unit that helped the Oaks score 22.5 points per game.
Harden also contributed offensively, but he made his way onto the list with his play at linebacker, racking up 45 tackles and an interception.
Brandon Beam earned a spot on special mention.
Ironton's Reid Carrico was named Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year.
