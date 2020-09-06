WELLSTON — Every team has those games where almost nothing is clicking offensively.
Luckily for Wellston, it has a defense that is more than capable of making plays and picking up any slack.
Trailing 10-6 in the fourth quarter, the Golden Rocket defense came up with two defensive touchdowns that turned the tide, and clinched a 24-12 victory over Nelsonville-York on Friday.
"We didn't bring any pressure. We rushed three guys and dropped eight, which I think threw Nelsonville off a little bit," Wellston coach Mike Smith said. "Our defense finally started to get through their line down the stretch and get some pressure even while we dropped eight and it forced a couple bad passes that went in our favor."
After a Buckeye touchdown, the Wellston had an answer back as Jeremiah Frisby found Hunter Smith for a 25-yard touchdown for a 12-10 lead.
On the next possession, NY threw a pass that was undercut and intercepted by Jarrod Wilbur, who took it back 30 yards for the touchdown.
Then Chase Ingalls came with a interception for a touchdown on the very next drive to seal the win for the Golden Rockets.
Up next
Wellston is back home on Friday against Alexander.
