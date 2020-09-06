Cade Wolford

Jackson’s Cade Wolford finished with 155 yards and two touchdowns on just five carries in the Ironmen’s 53-0 victory over McClain on Friday.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

GREENFIELD — Since forming the FAC, McClain has never beaten Jackson.

And after Friday’s performance, the Tigers aren’t any closer to doing so.

The Ironmen never punted during the game and piled up 451 yards of total offense on their way to a 53-0 victory over the Tigers on Friday.

They piled on 26 first-quarter points behind two touchdowns from Cade Wolford, an interception for a touchdown from Macon Perrill and a one-yard touchdown from Jacob Winters to Tristan Prater.

From that point on, Hunter Webb scored two touchdowns, one of which was a 24-yard catch from Jake Malone while Evan Spires and Andrew Davis added a touchdown each.

Wolford finished with 155 yards on just five carries, followed by 69 yards on six carries from Webb.

In total, the Ironmen racked up 337 yards rushing on just 19 carries in total. Meanwhile, the Tigers were held to just 89 yards of total offense.

Up next

Jackson plays its first home game on Friday against Washington.

