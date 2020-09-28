JACKSON — It’s just silly exactly what Jackson does to its opponents on a weekly basis.
It was simply business as usual as the Ironmen racked up nearly 400 yards of offense on their way to a 48-7 victory over Hillsboro on Friday.
Evan Spires was spectacular once again under center, finishing 11-of-16 for 215 yards and four touchdowns.
He got the night started with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Tristan Prater, later followed by a nine-yard run from Holden Blankenship for a 14-0 lead.
Spires then completed two more touchdown passes, one on a 22-yarder to Prater and a 21-yard strike to Treylan Davis to put the Ironmen ahead by four scores.
Prater had one more final act and picked off a pass, then took it 82 yards to the house for an interception return for a touchdown.
Blankenship found himself on the receiving end of a score as Spires found him for the 15-yard touchdown.
Hillsboro scored on a 39-yard pass, but Jackson answered back at Jake Malone found a hole and scampered 21 yards to paydirt to cap the game.
Prater finished with two touchdown catches, Davis had three catches for 66 yards and a touchdown.
Blankenship had three catches for 42 yards and a touchdown, while adding four carries for 23 yards and a score.
Nate McManaway and Evan Jarvis also had an interception each on defense.
Up next
Jackson travels to Chillicothe on Friday with the FAC title on the line.
