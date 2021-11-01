JACKSON — It was completely one-sided from the very first whistle.
Jackson flexed their muscles on both sides of the ball, racking up 390 yards of offense while limiting Columbus South to just 99 total yards in a 37-0 victory in a Division III first round playoff game.
Jacob Winters finished 9-of-14 passing for 197 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Ironmen.
Cade Wolford had 18 carries for 95 yards and a rushing touchdown, while also adding two catches for 25 yards and a touchdown.
Drew Bragg had two coaches for 51 yards and a touchdown, Brodie Butcher had a 42-yard touchdown catch and Holden Blankenship had an eight-yard touchdown catch.
Jackson returns to action on Friday at home in a Division III second round playoff game against Columbus Eastmoor Academy, who defeated Jonathan Alder to advance.
