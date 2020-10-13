OAK HILL — It took about five minutes for this game to get completely out of hand, and show who the dominant team was.
Oak Hill’s defense swarmed all night, holding Meigs to just 89 yards of total offense as the Oaks cruised by the Marauders with a 42-8 victory on Saturday.
Having a noticeable size difference up front, the Oaks got back to the basics and foundation of their offense as they ran for 206 yards on the night.
Brandon Beam got the night started as he scored a 15-yard touchdown. Then Conor Dickens took the handoff, found a hole and sprinted 37 yards to paydirt for a 14-0 Oak lead.
It was the defense’s turn to make a play, and less than a minute later, Beam came up with an interception and took the ball 21 yards to the house, pushing the score to 21-0.
Beam wasn’t finished though as he hauled in a 17-yard touchdown pass from Darrick Boggs that officially put the game out of reach at the end of the first quarter.
Dickens provided all the scoring in the second quarter as he took a fumble recovery back 37 yards for the score, and later sealed the game with an eight-yard touchdown run.
Meigs scored a touchdown on an 83-yard fumble recovery in the fourth quarter.
Up next
Oak Hill hits the road and will play at No. 2-seeded Ridgewood on Saturday in West Layfette.
