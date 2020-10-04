WAVERLY — Oak Hill had the chance to play spoiler, but Waverly's offense was way too much to handle.
The Tigers ended their shortened regular season perfect after a 63-16 rout of the Oaks on Friday, capturing the SOC II championship.
Senior Jaxson Poe got the scoring started in the first quarter with a two-yard touchdown run, making it 7-0.
It would take just over three minutes of game play before the Tigers struck again, this time with senior quarterback Haydn’ Shanks finding Will Futhey in the back of the end zone from 17 yards out, putting Waverly ahead 14-0.
The Oaks, however, didn’t lie down.
Oak Hill (2-4, 2-3 SOC II) took the ensuing drive all the way down the field, milking the clock and working into the second quarter. Their drive would culminate in a three-yard touchdown run from Alex Firpo, cutting the lead to 14-8 after a successful two-point try.
But Waverly went on to score 35 unanswered points to blow the game and ultimately the seal the deal on the title.
The Oaks tallied their final touchdown with 1:22 left in the third, thanks to a 19-yard run from Conor Dickens.
Dickens ran the ball nine times for 54 yards and a score while Firpo had 17 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown.
Up next
Oak Hill hosts its first home playoff game since 2012 on Saturday when it hosts Meigs.
