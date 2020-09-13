WHEELERSBURG — Before Oak Hill could practically blink, it was already too late.
Wheelersburg and its equally dynamic passing and ground attacks showcased their worth, handing the Oaks a 52-7 loss on Friday.
In their first three offensive series’, Pirates senior quarterback Jake Gregg had a trio of passing scores — one to junior wideout Josh Clark to begin their scoring and two to senior Matthew Miller totaling 65 yards.
Oak Hill’s Darrick Boggs scored from 29 yards out with 8:27 left in the second quarter to cut their hosts’ lead to 21-7 — the final time Oak Hill would cross the end zone in the loss.
Junior running back Carson Williams scored from 18 yards out on the Pirates’ second-to-last first-half possession — a theme that would carry over into the second half for Wheelersburg ballcarriers.
In the final 24 minutes, three different Pirates found the end zone on the ground as their rushing offense totaled 249 yards by game’s end.
Derrick Lattimore began the second half with a 51-yard touchdown run on the Pirates’ second play.
Lattimore led Wheelersburg in both carries and yards — totaling nine rushes for 78.
Kenny Sanderlin’s lone run of the night came on the Pirates’ next offensive series — when the sophomore carried the ball for a one-yard score.
Despite the loss, Oak Hill still amassed 312 yards on the ground.
Up next
Oak Hill returns to action on Friday at home against Minford in SOC II action.
