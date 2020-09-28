Braylon Howell (copy)

Oak Hill’s Braylon Howell caught two touchdowns passes in the Oaks’ 21-14 loss to Portsmouth West on Friday, knocking themselves out of the SOC II race.

 Photo Credit/Seth Fain

OAK HILL — All the Oaks needed to do was earn a victory on Friday, and it put itself in position for a share of the SOC II title.

However, those plans will have to wait another year.

The Oaks mustered just 110 rushing yards as it fell to Portsmouth West by a 21-14 final, knocking itself out of conference title contention.

All 21 points for West were scored in the first half behind two touchdowns passes from Mitchell Irwin to Jeffery Bishop and Ryan Sissel.

Running back Hunter Brown added the difference-making rushing touchdown.

Meanwhile for Oak Hill, Darrick Boggs threw for 128 yards, including a pair of passing touchdowns to Braylon Howell.

Up next

The Oaks aim to spoil Waverly’s undefeated season as they travel to take on the Tigers Friday.

