WEST LAFYETTE — Quite simply, Oak Hill ran into a buzzsaw in Ridgewood, who has potential to make a state semifinal run.
The Generals put up 35 points in the first half and held Oak Hill’s offense to under 100 yards on the night as the Oaks’ season ended with a 49-7 loss on Saturday in a Division V second round game.
Oak Hill’s lone score of the night came following an interception by Alex Firpo. On the next play, Darrick Boggs connected on a 20-yard touchdown to Brandon Beam.
The Oaks finish their season 3-5 and say goodbye to 12 seniors, including Beam, Firpo, Conor Dickens, Brock Harden, Flint Barger, Ethan Sickles and Cameron Kerns.
