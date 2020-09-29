WELLSTON — The only way a team gets better is to play superior competition, and that’s exactly what Wellston got on Friday.
Fort Frye came into the game riding a 33-game regular season winning streak, as well as being ranked No. 2 in the state in Division VI, and it showed why as it handed the Golden Rockets a 28-6 defeat at C.H. Jones field.
“Fort Frye is a really good team, very well coached and their resume shows it,” Wellston coach Mike Smith said. “They had game planned really well and did a few things we didn’t expect which caught us completely off guard. We had adjustments to offset what they did, but it was just too late by the time we figured everything out.”
Anytime you play against a better team, the key is always to start out hot and bring the fight to them.
Wellston did that on its opening drive as it drove down the field before Jeremiah Frisby took the designed quarterback draw and dashed 40 yards to paydirt for a 6-0 lead less than two minutes into the game.
It maintained control throughout the first quarter as it made a play defensively when R.J. Kemp intercepted the Cadets’ pass in the redzone, and then got a fourth down stop to regain possession before the end of the quarter.
But on the first play in the second quarter, Wellston’s pass was picked off by Elijah Johnson. A few plays later, Ian Ellis keep the option and scored from 17 yards out for a 7-6 Cadet lead.
That’s when the problems started occurring regularly at the Golden Rockets’ expense.
Penalties and missed assignments hauled any Wellston momentum on its next drive, ending in a punt. Fort Frye took advantage and Owen Brown scored on a 12-yard run for a 14-6 lead.
Attempting to gain a little momentum back on its side, Wellston gave the ball to Jon Garvin, who bounced off a couple Cadet tacklers and sprinted 32 yards up the sideline before being pushed out.
However, his run was wasted as the Golden Rockets were sacked on third and fourth down to turn the ball back over to Fort Frye.
“Everytime we had a big play on first or second down, we’d either commit a penalty, jump offsides or get sacked,” Smith said. “Things like that simply can’t happen. It puts us behind the sticks and put us in a position where we have to roll the dice and switch things up for a couple plays. It throws everything off.”
The Cadets drove down the field and Ellis connected with Brian Adkins on a well-executed shovel pass for a 14-yard touchdown, putting them ahead 21-6.
The next Wellston drive ended in just three plays as it was picked off for the third time, and Brown found the endzone just two plays later from five yards out to cap the game just before halftime.
“We were on our end of the field all night, and that’s not going to win football games,” Smith said. “Too many mistakes and mental errors added up to us getting our tails kicked.”
Up next
Wellston travels to McArthur for a TVC showdown with Vinton County.
“It’s a tough loss, but we can’t sulk over this because there’s still something to play for in the last week,” Smith said. “Vinton County is tough as nails and they’re going to be ready.
“Our goal at the beginning of the season was to win the TVC, and we have the chance to accomplish that on Friday. If we pull that off, hopefully that builds momentum heading into the playoffs and we can pull out a couple more wins.”
